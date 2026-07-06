Sports All-time greats Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah set for World Cup clash in Atlanta Argentina and Egypt will look to their stars to carry them to the quarterfinals. Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after the World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Fla., Friday, July 3, 2026. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

By Amna Subhan – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

Mohamed Salah recently was asked which all-time great he would want to face: England’s Harry Kane, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo or Argentina’s Lionel Messi. “Messi,” he said told reporters. His answer was quick, as if it were a matter of fact. The Egyptian star’s wish became reality just hours later, when Argentina outlasted a spirited Cape Verde side in extra time to set up a matchup against Egypt in the round of 16 in Atlanta at noon Tuesday. Messi, 39, and Salah, 34, have only met twice in their careers. Both matches came in the UEFA Champions League, but this is the first time they will clash donning national-team shirts.

The Pharaohs advanced out of the group stage for the first time in team history, then they beat Australia in a penalty shootout to win their first-ever knockout game. Meanwhile, Argentina has advanced in almost all of its 19 World Cup appearances. La Albiceleste are the 2022 reigning champions, after all, with three titles in their history. Messi, now in MLS with Inter Miami, spent most of his career with FC Barcelona in La Liga. Salah wore a Liverpool shirt for more than a decade before leaving the Premier League squad this past season. Messi won three Champions League titles (2009, ’11 and ’15); Salah broke an almost 15-year drought to win the final in 2019. When it’s all said and done, the two may be seen as the greatest players to compete for their respective countries. Messi leads Argentina all-time with 124 goals — including the record for most goals scored (20) in a men’s or women’s World Cup. Salah (68 career goals) ranks behind current manager Hossam Hassan (69). While Messi has had more success on the international stage, this tournament has further cemented Salah in national team history, taking his country the farthest it’s ever gone. Now, at the twilight of their careers, this meeting marks a first, but it might also be the last. Messi and Salah have not announced whether this will be their final World Cup run, but others like Ronaldo have confirmed this year’s tournament is the concluding chapter.