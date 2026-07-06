Business Metro Atlanta company says it’s hiring 1,700 workers to meet AI, tech demands Based in Dunwoody, Insight Global says hiring push is to meet growing demands for ‘technical talent and AI’ systems. Insight Global's headquarters is in the Twelve24 office tower in Dunwoody. (Courtesy of Insight Global)

By Zachary Hansen 15 minutes ago Share

A large company north of Atlanta announced Monday it needs more human hands to helm artificial intelligence and technology innovations. Insight Global, a staffing agency based in Dunwoody, said it will hire more than 1,700 employees in 2026 “as demand continues to grow for technical talent and AI transformation,” according to a news release. The hiring spree spans the company’s operations, including consulting, technical delivery, sales, recruiting and corporate operations. Insight Global CEO Bert Bean said AI systems hold a lot of value, but it requires human ingenuity — not just processing power — to fully unlock.

“You can’t outsource transformation to software. You need people who know how to build and run it,” he said in the release. “We’re investing in our workforce so we can keep helping our customers move faster while creating meaningful career opportunities for thousands of people.” Insight Global celebrates its 2026 associates who completed its solutions associates program. (Courtesy of Insight Global) Founded in Atlanta about 25 years ago, Insight Global has operated its headquarters in Dunwoody since 2020. It’s the primary tenant in the 16-story Twelve24 building near Perimeter Mall and operates a large office nearby at Campus 244, a project that could add apartments and a new office building to its grounds. The hiring initiative comes as many tech companies have recently undergone layoffs or initiated hiring freezes, partially influenced by the incorporation of AI systems.

In Georgia, state data show the information and professional and business service industries have lost 8,700 jobs over the past year, although AI may just be one factor among other economic changes, such as increased prices and tariffs. In total, the state has added only 6,900 over the 12 months that ended in May.