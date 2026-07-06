Metro Atlanta company says it’s hiring 1,700 workers to meet AI, tech demands

A large company north of Atlanta announced Monday it needs more human hands to helm artificial intelligence and technology innovations.
Insight Global, a staffing agency based in Dunwoody, said it will hire more than 1,700 employees in 2026 “as demand continues to grow for technical talent and AI transformation,” according to a news release. The hiring spree spans the company’s operations, including consulting, technical delivery, sales, recruiting and corporate operations.
Insight Global CEO Bert Bean said AI systems hold a lot of value, but it requires human ingenuity — not just processing power — to fully unlock.
“You can’t outsource transformation to software. You need people who know how to build and run it,” he said in the release. “We’re investing in our workforce so we can keep helping our customers move faster while creating meaningful career opportunities for thousands of people.”
Insight Global celebrates its 2026 associates who completed its solutions associates program. (Courtesy of Insight Global)
In Georgia, state data show the information and professional and business service industries have lost 8,700 jobs over the past year, although AI may just be one factor among other economic changes, such as increased prices and tariffs. In total, the state has added only 6,900 over the 12 months that ended in May.
Cillian Maher, president of Insight Global’s consulting division, said reduced headcount isn’t the way to get the most out of AI as a new tool. She said recalibrating hiring plans solely because of AI can place companies on their back foot.
“The biggest differentiator in the AI space is access to people who know how to implement it,” she said in the release. “By investing in new talent across consulting, delivery, and engineering, we’re giving customers the expertise they need to accelerate faster.”
Despite workplace uncertainty amid AI adoption, Insight Global said demand for its staffing services has increased 15% over the past year. AI-specific demand increased 136% in early 2026 compared to last year, the company added.