News A.M. ATL: Bad practice Plus: AI incentives, podcast

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Morning, y’all! Raise your hand if you’ve been victimized by the summertime jump scare that is a molting cardinal. They’re lovely birds, but not when they look like mangy vultures from the underworld. Let’s get to it. BOARD FINDS BIG PROBLEMS WITH GEORGIA’S ALT MEDICINE INDUSTRY (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC; Source: File, Pexels) The Georgia Composite Medical Board launched a wave of new inspections of the state’s med spas, IV clinics and other healthcare businesses, and has found numerous problems that threaten public safety. Here are some of the issues they’ve uncovered: medical services being provided by unlicensed or unqualified workers

clinicians not conducting necessary medical exams before administering treatments

operators failing to track adverse events, such as bad reactions to treatments

chiropractors offering popular weight loss and testosterone treatments, even though Georgia law prohibits chiropractors from prescribing medications or administering injections

The good news: This is more proof local journalism makes a difference. The AJC recently released a huge investigative series called “Risky Medicine” that looks into alternative health treatments and the Georgia businesses that offer them. This, at least in part, prompted the new round of checks from the GCMB. 🔎 READ MORE: The board’s findings, plus a full list of “Risky Medicine” articles The not-so-good news: One of the reasons Georgia is a haven for unregulated practices is, well, lax regulation. Pretty clear logic there. The GCMB says it’s deeply underfunded and doesn’t have the funds or person power to crack down on practices that skirt the law. However, the medical board says it also plans to seek new legislation that could place new legal limits and registration requirements on such facilities.

The AJC's ‘Risky Medicine' series has been a valuable resource in shining a light on practices within Georgia's med spa, wellness, and alternative medicine practice industry that put patients at risk. Investigative reporting like this, combined with information from licensees and the public, helps inform where the Board directs its oversight and compliance resources. - Jason Jones, executive director of the Georgia Composite Medical Board Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

AI COMPANY WANTS GA STUDENTS TO USE THEIR AI Protesters gather outside the recent OpenAI data center open house in Savannah. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC) Tech giant OpenAI is pledging $71 million to Georgia college students, in the form of $100 one-time credits students can use on one of their AI tech platforms. There’s a lot to unpack here. Data centers are unpopular OpenAI just announced plans to build a $20 billion data center near Savannah. Unsurprisingly, residents hate the idea and are resentful that they were blindsided by the announcement.

In general, Georgia residents and local leaders aren’t pleased with how many of the giant computer warehouses are cropping up, and the risks and costs they pose to communities. They also aren’t convinced by big tech giants’ promises of economic benefits from the centers. Companies are making gestures to get people to hate them less OpenAI’s Georgia offer is similar to offers it’s made to communities near other data centers. The company says it is “committed to making sure local communities benefit” from its presence.

The AI platform students can use these credits for is called Codex. It’s an OpenAI program that enables users to build software, apps, websites and other technical projects. It’s free to use, but up to a point, and then people have to pay for “credits.”

OpenAI has also pledged $80 million in “community benefits” over the life of the project.

The company promises its data center won’t suck up all the water and power in the area and will be the largest taxpayer in the county, even with the 50% property tax abatement over 15 years furnished by Georgia’s generous tax breaks for such projects.

🔎 READ MORE: All the great things AI can do for students, according to OpenAI MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS ⚖️ DeKalb County’s district attorney wants a DeKalb Superior Court judge removed from all criminal cases and anything to do with the DA’s office. The judge is accused of improperly threatening to jail the DA and two other county prosecutors. The feud has gotten personal and heated recently, but the complaints date back years. ⚠️ Two Delta Air Lines planes had a close call at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when a departing aircraft crossed in front of an incoming one. None of the hundreds of people on board the two flights were injured, but the FAA is investigating. THIS WEEK ON FLAGSHIP Have you listened to “Flagship” yet, the AJC’s new weekly podcast hosted by a pretty cool lady we all know? (It’s me.) It’s a great opportunity to get to know the AJC a little better and dive deeper into the stories we cover. This week, I have an interview with AJC environmental reporter Drew Kann about the Okefenokee Swamp, looming mining threats and the successful UNESCO World Heritage bid.

Oh, and we talked about it all while walking along the Chattahoochee River near Vinings. (All the cool kids have Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area annual passes.) It was muggy and the mics wouldn’t stay on our shirts. Podcasting is very glamorous. This week’s episode also includes an absolutely wild story about a recently escaped convict who stole millions of dollars ... while in prison. From the AJC site: Listen to the latest “Flagship” episode here It’s also on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and most other podcast platforms. Just search “AJC Flagship.” NEWS BITES New Women’s Pro Baseball League reveals names, logos of four teams for first season