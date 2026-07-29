Education OpenAI pledges $71 million for Georgia college students to use AI platform Each college student in the state is eligible for a $100 credit. Protesters gather outside the OpenAI data center open house last week. More than 100 Savannah-area residents demonstrated against the project. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)

By Jason Armesto 39 minutes ago Share

After announcing plans to build a $20 billion data center near Savannah, tech giant OpenAI said in a blog post it is “committed to making sure local communities benefit” from the massive project. As part of that commitment, the artificial intelligence company is offering every college student in Georgia a $100 credit to be used on Codex, its agentic AI program that enables users to build software, apps, websites and other technical projects. OpenAI says the goal of the investment, which it estimates could be as much as $71 million, is for Georgia’s students to use the tool not just in their college journey, but throughout their future careers.

“What we want to enable is for students to move beyond just chatting with ChatGPT to doing much deeper building, agentic, and coding work,” Leah Belsky, OpenAI’s vice president of education, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. ChatGPT has become a popular program for students nationwide. In fact, more than 40% of all ChatGPT users are students, according to Belsky. That existing familiarity with OpenAI’s most famous product, paired with the $100 Codex credit, could encourage more students to use the platform. Using Codex, which was launched last year, would offer students more hands-on experience with artificial intelligence. Belsky said in the past, creating a website or an app was something only engineers or designers could do. “Codex is democratizing the ability for anyone to build and create applications. And that’s why we want to get it into the hands of all students,” she said.

Although Codex is free for download and can be used at no cost, it does come with usage limits. Users can exceed those limits with credits. With the OpenAI investment, Georgia students who enroll in the program will find $100 worth of credits in their accounts.

“These credits allow them to take a project much further than they otherwise would with the free offering,” said Belsky. OpenAI’s $71 million estimate should be more than enough to grant $100 for every college student in the state. Enrollment at Georgia’s public universities, technical colleges and its largest private universities totals less than 600,000 students. The company said the $71 million figure reflects the potential value of the offer; any value that goes unclaimed will not be paid out or redirected. OpenAI has also offered the Codex credits in Michigan. In Georgia, the offer does not currently have a deadline for enrollment. “Our hope is that as many students as possible will signup, that we’ll be able to work with local institutions to also make sure that more students in the state realize that this offer is available. And we’ll go from there,” said Belsky.