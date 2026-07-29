Pulse Stop postponing joy. Take the vacation. If you’ve been putting off time away, here’s why it’s worth making it a priority. Happiness comes when you are moving toward your goals, and planning a vacation can be one of them. (Tony Cenicola/The New York Times)

By Barton Goldsmith – For the AJC 39 minutes ago Share

It’s easy to convince yourself that vacation can wait. Maybe your workload feels too heavy, you’re worried about how taking time off will be perceived, or the extra payout for unused days seems too good to pass up. But giving up vacation time may mean sacrificing more than a few days away from the office. It may take away from that bundle of things you have to look forward to. Happiness comes when you are moving toward your goals, and planning a vacation can be one of them. Just thinking about an upcoming break can give you a lift.

Having future plans is important. I often tell clients who are going away on a trip to start discussing the next great family adventure as soon as possible after they return. Making plans should always be near the top of your to-do list. Too many people push their personal joy aside. But you need to give yourself special moments and make memories to look back on. Having a balance of work and play in your life can help decreases the likelihood of developing disorders like anxiety, depression, and burnout. When stressed, we don’t function as well as we would like. It’s good to be industrious, but you can’t be creative when you’re overwhelmed and your brain and body are crying for a break. Please listen to yourself, family members, and co-workers — and if you see that those around you need more joy in their lives, you probably do as well. In addition to traveling, there are ways to find joy closer to home. In fact, the staycation has become a ritual for many. Between going to nearby campgrounds or taking day trips, you can easily enjoy things you haven’t seen or done before.

Couples who try new experiences together often strengthen their relationship. This feeling of closeness comes from the release of oxytocin, also known as the “cuddle hormone” or “bonding hormone.” Seeking a little joy in your life in this way is not only good for your well-being, but it’s also good for your partner and your relationship.