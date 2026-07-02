2 Delta planes have close call at Atlanta airport

A Delta Air Lines jet is shown near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Each plane had about 150 passengers and six crew on board.

Each plane had about 150 passengers and six crew on board.

Two Delta Air Lines planes carrying hundreds of passengers between them had a close call at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this week and had to perform evasive maneuvers.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, Delta flight 2472 was departing from the Atlanta airport to Rochester, New York, when it crossed in front of incoming Delta flight 1568 from Pittsburgh, according to statements from Delta and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Each plane had about 150 passengers and six crew on board, a Delta spokesperson said.

Flight 1568, a Boeing 737-900, had briefly diverted to Chattanooga because of weather, but as it approached the Atlanta airport, the pilot decided to go around because another aircraft was slow to exit the same runway, the FAA said. That’s when it crossed paths with Flight 2472, an Airbus A321.