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A.M. ATL: Happy Juneteenth

Plus: Chick-fil-A dethroned, World Cup jerseys
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Happy Father’s Day weekend to all of the fathers and father figures (but not in a George Michael way). You are very loved.

Let’s get to it.

WAREHOUSE PRISONS SCRAPPED IN GA AND BEYOND

A warehouse purchased by the Department of Homeland Security in Social Circle is pictured earlier this month. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
A warehouse purchased by the Department of Homeland Security in Social Circle is pictured earlier this month. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The Trump administration has reportedly given up on its plans to turn large empty warehouses around the country into prisons for thousands of people.

🔎 READ MORE: What the administration said; what happens now

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KNOW YOUR JUNETEENTH

John and Billie Harden (center) are shown in this archival image celebrating the achievements of Black Atlantans during the Jim Crow era. In the 1930s, the couple purchased Atlanta's beloved Black Crackers baseball team. (Courtesy of the Atlanta History Center)
John and Billie Harden (center) are shown in this archival image celebrating the achievements of Black Atlantans during the Jim Crow era. In the 1930s, the couple purchased Atlanta's beloved Black Crackers baseball team. (Courtesy of the Atlanta History Center)

Happy Juneteenth, the anniversary of the end of slavery in the U.S.

It’s a day steeped in history. Let it steep a little longer with a look at artifacts from the Atlanta History Museum’s “Atlanta in 100 Objects” collection that speak directly to Black history in the city.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

⚕️ Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms launched her general election campaign. She’s focusing on healthcare access, specifically the challenges faced by Georgia’s rural communities.

🏛️ The first day of the special legislative session was many things … including awkward. Lots of fresh election winners and even more election losers, all pulled together way sooner than any of them would prefer. Yikes.

WORLD CUP-DATE

67,442: That’s how many fans packed Atlanta Stadium for local match No. 2, between South Africa and the Czech Republic. We are doing this thing!

The AJC’s Gabriel Burns has a great read about how Atlanta’s soaking up the World Cup hype and fulfilling a citywide bucket list item.

“What’s occurring here now,” he writes of the noise and the passion, “is one of the few entities that makes our beloved college football still feel like child’s play.”

What’s up next?

The next World Cup game in Atlanta is this Sunday. It’s Spain vs. Saudi Arabia, and both teams will have something to prove. A game that may once have been heavily favored for Spain is now more evenly weighted in the public mind after Spain’s disappointing (for them) 0-0 draw with Cape Verde. Saudi Arabia had similar frustrations in their 1-1 draw with Uruguay.

NEWS BITES

Jersey Mike’s sub chain tops Chick-fil-A in customer satisfaction survey

Show me one Jersey Mike’s that could work a drive-thru like Chick-fil-A does.

Atlanta’s coffee scene: 6 cafes with strong international influences

Cuban coffee saves lives.

Inside the colorful, compelling and controversial jersey designs at the World Cup

South Korea’s pretty lavender ones are obviously the best.

South Korea lost to Mexico, but their jerseys counted as a moral victory. (Fernando Llano/AP)
South Korea lost to Mexico, but their jerseys counted as a moral victory. (Fernando Llano/AP)

ON THIS DATE

June 19, 1982

Senate approves Voting Act extension. The Senate gave civil rights groups a major victory Friday when it approved by an 85-8 margin a 25-year extension of critical sections of the Voting Rights Act to protect Blacks and other minorities from discrimination at the polling place. A massive bipartisan coalition rejected numerous amendments proposed by Sens. Jesse Helms and John East, both North Carolina Republicans, and Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., designed to weaken the law’s impact on electoral practices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Virginia, Texas, Arizona, Alaska and parts of 13 other states that come under special provisions of the act.

This week, more than four decades after Congress approved a 25-year extension of the Voting Rights Act, Georgia lawmakers put a plan to redraw the state’s political maps on hold.

The move marked a significant shift, the AJC’s Greg Bluestein writes, as Republican leaders only weeks ago signaled they were prepared to redraw congressional and state legislative boundaries after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that weakened key provisions of the law.

ONE MORE THING

Anyone else have “Father Figure” stuck in their head now? My bad. Have a rejuvenating weekend.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.