A.M. ATL: Happy Juneteenth

John and Billie Harden (center) are shown in this archival image celebrating the achievements of Black Atlantans during the Jim Crow era. In the 1930s, the couple purchased Atlanta's beloved Black Crackers baseball team. (Courtesy of the Atlanta History Center)
Happy Juneteenth, the anniversary of the end of slavery in the U.S.
On June 19, 1865, the last enslaved people in the U.S. were freed in Texas. Or at least told they should be freed. It took a while for some enslavers to comply.
Oh, and the message got to them a little late. The Emancipation Proclamation, which declared enslaved people free, became federal law at the beginning of 1863. It took two and a half years for enforcement to reach Texas. Was the memo just lost in the post? Was the information deliberately withheld? Or did no one care to deal with it? Dealer’s choice.
67,442: That’s how many fans packed Atlanta Stadium for local match No. 2, between South Africa and the Czech Republic. We are doing this thing!
The AJC’s Gabriel Burns has a great read about how Atlanta’s soaking up the World Cup hype and fulfilling a citywide bucket list item.
“What’s occurring here now,” he writes of the noise and the passion, “is one of the few entities that makes our beloved college football still feel like child’s play.”
What’s up next?
The next World Cup game in Atlanta is this Sunday. It’s Spain vs. Saudi Arabia, and both teams will have something to prove. A game that may once have been heavily favored for Spain is now more evenly weighted in the public mind after Spain’s disappointing (for them) 0-0 draw with Cape Verde. Saudi Arabia had similar frustrations in their 1-1 draw with Uruguay.
South Korea’s pretty lavender ones are obviously the best.
South Korea lost to Mexico, but their jerseys counted as a moral victory. (Fernando Llano/AP)
ON THIS DATE
June 19, 1982
Senate approves Voting Act extension. The Senate gave civil rights groups a major victory Friday when it approved by an 85-8 margin a 25-year extension of critical sections of the Voting Rights Act to protect Blacks and other minorities from discrimination at the polling place. A massive bipartisan coalition rejected numerous amendments proposed by Sens. Jesse Helms and John East, both North Carolina Republicans, and Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., designed to weaken the law’s impact on electoral practices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Virginia, Texas, Arizona, Alaska and parts of 13 other states that come under special provisions of the act.
This week, more than four decades after Congress approved a 25-year extension of the Voting Rights Act, Georgia lawmakers put a plan to redraw the state’s political maps on hold.