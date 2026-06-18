Sandwich chain tops Chick-fil-A in annual customer satisfaction survey
Jersey Mike’s Subs ranked No. 1, taking a spot the Atlanta chicken chain held for more than a decade.
Convention attendees visit an Atlanta Chick-fil-A on Friday, May 22, 2026. Jersey Mike's knocked the College Park-based chain from No. 1 in the American Customer Satisfaction Index after Chick-fil-A topped the survey for 11 years. (Tyler Sun for the AJC)
The average sales volume at a freestanding Chick-fil-A was almost $9.2 million in 2025, according to a franchise disclosure document. At Jersey Mike’s, the average sales volume is nearly $1.4 million per restaurant, according to a franchise disclosure document.
Jersey Mike’s said it was proud of the ACSI ranking and credited its franchise owners and workers.
“The care and craft they pour into every sub during each shift, from hand slicing our meats and cheeses to baking our bread fresh every morning, creates a truly exceptional experience that we deliver consistently and across all our locations,” the company said in a statement.
Chick-fil-A declined to comment.
The company, though, is well known for its approach to hospitality, with its workers saying “my pleasure” and standing outside taking orders on iPads to accelerate drive-thru lines.
The ACSI report is based on 16,464 completed surveys, with customers contacted between April 2025 and March 2026.
The survey asks about topics such as the accuracy of a food order, the loyalty or rewards program benefits, food and beverage quality and helpfulness of staff, among others.
ACSI noted in the report that the U.S. restaurant industry faced challenges in 2025, with total sales struggling to keep pace with inflation, causing consumers to spend more selectively. That has implications for customer satisfaction, the report says, with more emphasis on consistency, reliability and perceived value.
“Quick-service restaurants, despite their scale and convenience advantages, have struggled to maintain traffic levels amid aggressive pricing and promotion strategies,” the report said. “Visits declined in early 2025 and have remained volatile, suggesting that the traditional value equation for fast food is under pressure.”