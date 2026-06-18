Business Sandwich chain tops Chick-fil-A in annual customer satisfaction survey Jersey Mike’s Subs ranked No. 1, taking a spot the Atlanta chicken chain held for more than a decade. Convention attendees visit an Atlanta Chick-fil-A on Friday, May 22, 2026. Jersey Mike's knocked the College Park-based chain from No. 1 in the American Customer Satisfaction Index after Chick-fil-A topped the survey for 11 years. (Tyler Sun for the AJC)

By Amy Wenk 14 minutes ago Share

A submarine sandwich shop has topped a popular Atlanta chicken chain for the first time in years, according to a new report. The American Customer Satisfaction Index ranked Jersey Mike’s Subs No. 1 for customer experience among quick-service restaurants, taking a spot that College Park-based Chick-fil-A held for 11 years. Chick-fil-A ranked No. 2, holding onto its score from last year and remaining at the top of the chicken category. News of the annual report, which was released this week, sparked national headlines, such as “Chick-fil-A’s reign is over” and “Fast-food giant dethroned.”

But it’s worth noting this is the first year ACSI has included a sandwich category, which brought Jersey Mike’s and Jimmy John’s into the fold. Chick-fil-A and Jersey Mike’s have a similar number of locations in the U.S., both with more than 3,000 restaurants. But they differ in sales volume. Chick-fil-A is the third-largest fast-food chain in the U.S. in terms of sales, behind only McDonald’s and Starbucks.

The average sales volume at a freestanding Chick-fil-A was almost $9.2 million in 2025, according to a franchise disclosure document. At Jersey Mike’s, the average sales volume is nearly $1.4 million per restaurant, according to a franchise disclosure document.

Jersey Mike’s said it was proud of the ACSI ranking and credited its franchise owners and workers. “The care and craft they pour into every sub during each shift, from hand slicing our meats and cheeses to baking our bread fresh every morning, creates a truly exceptional experience that we deliver consistently and across all our locations,” the company said in a statement. Chick-fil-A declined to comment. The company, though, is well known for its approach to hospitality, with its workers saying “my pleasure” and standing outside taking orders on iPads to accelerate drive-thru lines. The ACSI report is based on 16,464 completed surveys, with customers contacted between April 2025 and March 2026.