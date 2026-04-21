Opinion Atlanta’s not done growing. But to many residents, it sure feels full. New Census figures show the U.S. population rate of growth has slowed, but newcomers made the metro area the No. 3 top growing region in the U.S. (Illustration: Justin Tran for the AJC)

By David Plazas 1 hour ago Share

The last three cities I have lived in share three things in common: growth, great weather and good old Southern hospitality. Longtime residents of Fort Myers, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee and Atlanta, Georgia, also feel a similar sentiment exacerbated by the first of these three qualities: “We’re full!”

Clogged roads, rising housing prices and a markedly expanding population over the decades are creating high anxiety, headaches and traffic jams. But for those hoping that the city doors have begun to close to newcomers, I am sorry to disappoint you. In late March, the U.S. Census released new population data showing that while growth slowed in 80% of the country from 2024 to 2025, metro Atlanta’s rate of growth still doubled the national figure. In fact, metro Atlanta was the No. 3 region in United States of America in terms of numeric population growth, after Houston and Dallas and ahead of Phoenix and Charlotte.

Furthermore, metro Atlanta officially surpassed the Washington, D.C., and Miami metropolitan areas in population, taking the No. 6 spot nationally - behind New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and Houston.

This data – both the growth and the decline in the rate of growth – have implications for regional planning, infrastructure and quality of life. Atlanta’s growth comes with implications for quality of life Metro Atlanta’s region grew from 6.42 million to 6.48 million from 2024 to 2025. That’s a 0.96% growth rate. Meanwhile, the U.S. population growth rate was 0.52%. The previous year’s figures were 1.37% and 0.96% respectively.

“These shifts were largely due to lower levels of net international migration (NIM), which declined nationwide,” according to a Census press release on March 26. This is not surprising given the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement and policies that banned, discouraged or scared foreigners from entering the U.S. Nevertheless, metro Atlanta is still growing. The Atlanta Regional Commission wrote extensively about the newly released Census figures in its blog. At ARC’s annual meeting last October, the organization released survey results showing the region’s residents consider housing affordability and traffic metro Atlanta’s top two problems. The Atlanta skyline from Forth Hotel in Atlanta on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

“Atlanta does continue to enjoy pretty robust growth, especially comparatively, and that is always fueled by our dynamic economy and by our quality of life,” said Ann Carpenter, ARC’s chief research and innovation officer, in an interview on April 10. “But it does come with implications for transportation, for housing affordability, and just for making sure that we are growing in a way that allows people to live and work and thrive and continue to enjoy a high quality of life in the region,” she added. The growth rate, while comparatively high, is slowing down and could slow down even further for 2026’s total to be released next year because the recent data captured just a few months of the net decline in immigration, Carpenter said. Moreover, U.S. birth rates hit a historic low in more than a century of record keeping, which may impact this figure as well. “Atlanta follows the nation in terms of that trend,” Carpenter said. Her colleague, Moshe Haspel, principal data scientist at ARC, pointed out that an immigrant labor shortage will create a negative impact on key Georgia industries that rely on large numbers of foreign workers, including the carpet business in Dalton, the chicken industry in Hall County and agriculture statewide.

“We don’t have much agriculture in the metro area, but it is an extremely important industry for our state,” Haspel said. While Marietta in Cobb County grew faster than the metro Atlanta region overall at 1.15% year-over-year, the City of Atlanta still grew. “The City of Atlanta continues to grow,” Haspel said. “it’s also growing fairly robustly, especially around the Beltine.” As transplants keep relocating to the Southeast and Southwest, ARC is encouraging infill development around transit and transportation planning that requires fewer cars on the road. “I think the way we build and plan and develop would allow us to accommodate many more people,” Carpenter said. “We certainly aren’t full, but it will take concerted efforts and implementation of these plans that help us to create more compact and livable communities.”

1 / 12 Credit: (Ben Gray for the AJC) People are reflected in a mirror at Joey Chessey and Tyler Hack’s booth at the Atlanta Dogwood Festival at Piedmont Park on Saturday, April 11, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Geographic and functional capacity are two different things Enjoy Atlanta. Then scram. (Photo: Jennifer Brett) In 2019, distinguished former AJC journalist Jennifer Brett – who now works as the news director at my previous publication, The Tennessean in Nashville – wrote a story about Maceo Heard, the co-creator of the “‘We Full’ – Atlanta” merchandise. “Atlanta is a great city to visit,” Heard said. “Please enjoy, and then go back home. We have no more room.” He referenced the growth since the 1996 Olympics, which put Atlanta on the map as a global destination. Now, with the World Cup coming to Atlanta this summer and an estimated 300,000 visitors, the city is going to feel fuller, more crowded and more congested.

Social media influencer Atiyya NaDirah, an Atlanta native and lifelong resident known as Miss 404 (“Your Local Atlantrhopologist”) frequently shares her thoughts about the city’s traffic, culture and growth. With a background in marketing and psychology, NaDirah started her series on Atlanta life and culture last November and has earned nearly 285,000 followers on TikTok and more than 110,000 followers on Instagram In March, she posted reels on TikTok and Instagram titled “Why Atlanta is Full.” She knows that Atlanta is not technically full, but she makes the case for why it feels that way. “We’re not full … On paper, we have plenty of space for people and I wanted to illustrate the difference between geographic capacity and functional capacity because it truly does matter,” NaDirah said in an interview April 14, “And I feel like Atlanta is rapidly approaching functional capacity, even if we are not technically at it because more people are moving in.”

That means that while Atlanta can accommodate more people space-wise, the infrastructure challenges from roadways to transit to accessible housing are creating a crunch for residents and their ability to afford living in Atlanta and enjoying a high quality of life. She describes “pinch points” such as not expanding MARTA transit across the region and historic uneven disinvestment across the city. “I love the diversity of this city – I love that our city is growing,” NaDirah said. “I’m not opposed to that. My opposition is us not being ready for that growth and that growth harming the residents that are already here.” Atlanta is poised to grow further in the years to come. Given the region’s No. 3 growth ranking, there’s greater urgency for elected leaders to create conditions that allow people to physically move here while at the same time not sacrificing their quality of life.

Atlanta’s not full, but it can sure feel that way. David Plazas is the AJC’s opinion editor. Email him at david.plazas@ajc.com Georgia regional growth stats since 2020 Compare Georgia’s metropolitan statistical area growth rates over a five-year period and year-over-year. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area Population (2020): 215,734

Population (2025): 224,148

2020 to 2025: 3.9%

2024 to 2025: 0.0% (stagnant)

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area Population (2020): 6.12 million

Population (2025): 6.42 million

2020 to 2025: 5.9%

2024 to 2025: 0.96% Albany, GA Metro Area Population (2020): 148,242

Population (2025): 145,510

2020 to 2025: -1.84%

2024 to 2025: -0.14% Brunswick-St. Simons, GA Metro Area

Population (2020): 113,506

Population (2025): 118,524

2020 to 2025: 4.42%

2024 to 2025: 0.82% Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area Population (2020): 564,631

Population (2025): 594,540

2020 to 2025: 5.3%

2024 to 2025: 0.79% Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area Population (2020): 329,195

Population (2025): 324,830

2020 to 2025: -1.33%

2024 to 2025: 0.13%

Dalton, GA Metro Area Population (2020): 142,786

Population (2025): 147,819

2020 to 2025: 3.52%

2024 to 2025: 0.59% Gainesville, GA Metro Area Population (2020): 203,382

Population (2025): 226,568

2020 to 2025: 11.4%

2024 to 2025: 1.35% Hinesville, GA Metro Area