A.M. ATL: Black gold and blue

Morning, y’all! Say it aloud: “I am going to have a good day.” Might as well begin as you mean to go on, right?
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! Say it aloud: “I am going to have a good day.” Might as well begin as you mean to go on, right?
Let’s get to it.
To date, Georgia has no record of oil or gas extraction from under its thick, red clay. Pilot Exploration, a Texas-based firm, wants to do exploratory drilling anyway in the hopes time has missed some pockets of “black gold.”
If the EPD accepts Pilot’s request, the exploratory oil and gas wells will be the first permitted in the state since 2014. That’s the whole reason the company wants to try again. They say previous assessments and the technology used to conduct them are out-of-date.
🔎 READ MORE: What previous assessments have found
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Blueberries are an increasingly important ingredient in the bountiful fruit salad that is Georgia’s agricultural industry. In fact, they’ve come to rival our beloved peach in production and revenue.
🫐 Did you know? The domestic blueberry is one of the most recently-cultivated crops in the U.S. The fruit was first domesticated in New Jersey in the early 1900s.
🔎 READ MORE: What a blueberry breeder does
By now, you’ve probably heard about the cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean where three people have died and several others have been sickened by hantavirus, a rare and serious rodent-borne illness.
🔎 READ MORE: How hantavirus spreads and what it does
⚖️ The Department of Homeland Security can’t deny bond hearings to people in immigration detention, a federal appeals court ruled. That should make it easier for people to wait at home while their case passes through the immigration court system.
🏗️ The Forge Atlanta project, a planned mixed-use development downtown, is running into some issues. The company behind the project defaulted on its $33.7 million mortgage deadline, and residents say the company isn’t communicating any updates or information.
Wrap your favorite Atlanta icons in bubble wrap or start a wellness check phone line or something. Braves legend Bobby Cox passed away this weekend, just days after CNN mogul Ted Turner.
Georgia baseball wins first SEC title since 2008
And Bobby Cox smiled.
Thousands called this woman a ‘bad mom’ on TikTok because she left her daughter with her grandparents for six weeks
Wait until these people find out about “boarding school,” “summer camp” and “tight-knit family support structures.”
Kristen Stewart to play Sally Ride in Amazon’s ‘The Challenger’ in Atlanta
Never forget male NASA staff, unused to female astronauts, packed about a hundred tampons in the first iteration of Ride’s personal kit for the six-day Challenger mission. She was able to kindly correct them before launch. Bless their hearts.
May 11, 1950
State honors Mrs. Russell, 82, Georgia Mother of the Year. Winder wore a red rose Thursday, in a figurative manner of speaking, to honor the Georgia Mother of the Year. It was Mother Russell Day, and the object of Winder’s — and Georgia’s — affections was Mrs. Richard B. Russell Sr., extraordinary 82-year-old mother of 13 extraordinary children.
Thirteen children — the “Mother of the Year” honor feels a little understated. (We hope everyone had a wonderful Mother’s Day 💐)
This is trivia rather than disclosure, but if you’re wondering, the name is a pure coincidence: Bobby Cox is not related to the Cox family of Cox Enterprises, the parent company of the AJC. It’s just an auspicious surname, I suppose.
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Until next time.
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