News Peachtree Road Race updates: Stronger together Plus: Luxury fitness and hiking trails.

By Nicole Bennett 31 minutes ago Share

Hello, Peachtree racers. We are officially 10 weeks away from the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. How is that possible? Every month I’ve written this newsletter, I’ve thought, I have plenty of time to train for my first 10K (which just happens to be the world’s largest). And now here we are at the 10-week countdown — and I may or may not be panicking … just a little. I’m realizing I probably can’t train entirely on my own over the next two months. If you’re feeling the same way, we’ve got you covered. Hello, Peachtree racers. We are officially 10 weeks away from the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. How is that possible? Every month I’ve written this newsletter, I’ve thought, I have plenty of time to train for my first 10K (which just happens to be the world’s largest). And now here we are at the 10-week countdown — and I may or may not be panicking … just a little. I’m realizing I probably can’t train entirely on my own over the next two months. If you’re feeling the same way, we’ve got you covered. AT THE START LINE Atlanta Track Club's In-Training program can help you meet your goals, whether you're a Peachtree pro or first-timer. (Matthew Timothy Demarko for Atlanta Track Club)

A 10K is no small feat, but Atlanta Track Club’s In‑Training program helps runners at every level meet their goals. The 11-week program offers in-person and virtual training programs.

Sessions started this week, and training includes long, structured workouts on Saturdays along with shorter midweek workouts — all led by certified coaches.

Plus, there are optional educational opportunities each week with doctors, nutritionists, physical therapists, professional coaches and other running and walking experts.

Participants must be 18 or older, though kids under 16 can take part with a parent who has signed a release — both need to register. One important note: This program does not include entry into the race. Along with the workouts, there’s also an online platform to build community while training for the Peachtree. Participants can also take advantage of deals and discounts from sponsors. 🏃 Read more: Other important details to keep in mind before you sign up

‘READY TO WORK’ Alvin Bailey (center) leads the Hills4ATL fitness group exercise event at Piedmont Park on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

When you’re not logging miles with the Track Club, there’s another running community pushing people forward, one hill at a time — Atlanta’s Hills4ATL. Here’s how the AJC’s Ernie Suggs sets the scene: “Every Wednesday, Alvin Bailey gets to Piedmont Park at around 5 p.m. His stop is at the base of Oak Hill, a wide, grassy incline rising gently from the park’s eastern edge, near the intersection of 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive. “Quietly, he walks up and down the hill, strategically placing cones and markers. As he begins to test his sound system, people slowly gather at the bottom of the hill — stretching, hydrating, chatting. By 6:30 p.m., more than 300 people are standing in front of Bailey, now positioned midway up the hill. “All right,” Bailey says. “Let’s get ready to work.”

What started in 2021 as workouts with a few friends has grown into something far bigger. Hills4ATL’s popular Wednesday night sessions follow an early‑morning class that draws its own crowd. On Mondays, at Historic Fourth Ward Park, Bailey leads “One Step at a Time,” where participants run the park’s steps. The programming continues throughout the week, with high‑intensity training sessions at a new indoor facility along the Atlanta Beltline on Thursdays, Suggs writes, plus yoga and the Mile Crusher on Saturdays. The workouts remain free — a cornerstone of Bailey’s approach — though a paid membership tier offers access to social events like skate parties, game nights and movie nights. “I never thought it would grow this big,” said Bailey, who now manages Hills4ATL full time. “That wasn’t the goal. I just wanted to make an impact and serve my community. I didn’t want to turn anybody away.”

💪 Read more: How a 2020 accident inspired a reset for Bailey and a ritual built on connection A CHANGE OF PACE The Middle Prong Trail is abundant in flora and fauna, making the spring and fall its most popular seasons. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison) And if you’re ready to switch up your routine, consider trading running shoes for hiking boots and heading outdoors. Whether you’re chasing breathtaking vistas, peaceful forest paths or a simple stroll with the family, the South is full of trails for all ages and abilities. Atlanta Beltline: Over 22 miles of the Atlanta Beltline navigate through Atlanta neighborhoods, parks and green spaces. The Eastside Trail, the most popular 3-mile portion connecting the Historic Fourth Ward and Piedmont Park, provides paved and concrete paths.

Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains: Trails in Cades Cove, located near Townsend, Tennessee, speak to all levels, and most provide access to the backcountry not visible from roads. Most popular is the Abrams Falls Trail, a moderate, 5-mile, round-trip hike. The Middle Prong Trail, an easy graveled path which only becomes moderate when you extend the hike to the full 8-mile round trip, follows streams and waterfalls. Smithgall Woods State Park: Near Helen, the Smithgall Woods Trail system extends over 23 miles. Walk beside trout streams (Dukes Creek) and blooming rhododendrons, a stunning hike year-round. Access the main trailhead at the visitors center. 🥾 Read more: Explore 7 other trails for every skill level KEEP THE MOMENTUM GOING 👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar: 👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar: May 2: Jerome Scales Southside 5M

Jerome Scales Southside 5M May 9: Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s 4 Miler

Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s 4 Miler June 6: Braves Country 5K & Dash presented by Southwire

More info and sign-up links here 👟 Other local meetups to check out: 👟 Other local meetups to check out: Beltline Run/Walk Club : Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you and show up.

: Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you and show up. Community group runs around the city: These events are hosted by organizations other than Atlanta Track Club, and there’s bound to be an event near you. TREAT YOURSELF Khetanya Henderson teaches a class at KKRU Pilates Studio & Wellness in the West End. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Another wellness trend to consider as you train for the Peachtree: luxury fitness memberships.

As luxury fitness spaces expand across metro Atlanta, they’re offering more than just a pricey place to break a sweat, the AJC’s Olivia Wakim writes. They’re replacing traditional social hubs, redefining connection and making wellness a central part of daily life for those willing to invest. So why are people spending hundreds of dollars a month on a gym membership? For many, it comes down to convenience and experience. “The amount of gyms that I probably pass to get (to Club Studio) is wild,” Reagan Donnelly, 24, told the AJC. “But if there’s a gym that I find worth it … If it’s energizing, clean, welcoming, then that’s a place that I would not only invest my money in, but invest my time to drive to it.” According to Bank of America Global Research data released in February, spending growth for especially Gen Zers and, to a lesser extent millennials, was higher for fitness activities than for bars. McKinsey’s Future of Wellness survey in 2024 says that Gen Zers and millennials make up 36% of the U.S. population but drive more than 41% of annual wellness spending, whereas adults 58 and older, who make up 35% of the population, drive 28% of wellness spending.