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A.M. ATL: The race before the race

Plus: Georgia Guidestones, data centers
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! I have aphantasia, which means I can’t visualize anything, nor can I “hear” anything in my head, like a song or an internal monologue. And yet, I still have songs stuck in my head all of the time! Where are they? What are they doing in there if I can’t hear them? If I don’t mentally exorcise “I Believe I Can Fly” soon, it’s going to be a problem.

Let’s get to it.

A HIGH-STAKES RUNOFF IN GA’S 14TH

Democrat Shawn Harris (left) and Republican Clay Fuller are headed to a runoff for Georgia's 14th Congressional District to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Democrat Shawn Harris (left) and Republican Clay Fuller are headed to a runoff for Georgia's 14th Congressional District to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Today is the runoff in the special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia’s 14th congressional district.

It’s a weird one, and not just because Greene left her seat a year early after a public falling-out with President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans.

Two elections, two timelines:

Rs and Ds are both feeling their way forward:

🐘 READ MORE: Why Fuller’s under pressure

🫏 READ MORE: The details of Harris’ political gambit

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

THE DATA CENTER SITCH, REVISITED

The 175-acre construction site for Core Scientific, a crypto and AI data center company that has expanded its presence in Dalton. Residents in the nearby areas complain about noise pollution caused by heavy equipment. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
The 175-acre construction site for Core Scientific, a crypto and AI data center company that has expanded its presence in Dalton. Residents in the nearby areas complain about noise pollution caused by heavy equipment. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

I included this story briefly in Monday’s newsletter but decided it needed a little more attention.

Remember those bills moving through the Georgia Legislature that would have protected consumers from rising energy costs from data center expansion or curbed the multimillion-dollar tax breaks that have turned Georgia into a veritable data center cabbage patch?

For all the talk, nothing passed through both chambers.

Could there be movement in the future?

House Speaker Jon Burns praised House Bill 1063, which would have set requirements for power utility contracts with data centers. Though it didn’t pass the Senate, Burns said it is “something the House will continue to work on during the interim.”

Fun facts:

🔎 READ MORE: Other reactions, context about data center legislation

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💰 A top GOP super PAC pledged a record $44 million to defeat U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s midterms. It’s the Senate Leadership Fund’s largest investment ever in Georgia outside of runoff elections. Meanwhile, Republican front-runners in the race are still vying for Trump’s endorsement.

⚖️ Fulton County has inquired whether the Department of Justice’s criminal and civil divisions coordinated improperly before the FBI’s seizure of 2020 election materials early this year. The inquiry is part of the county’s ongoing efforts to prove the raid was not legally justified.

☀️ Could plug-in solar catch on in Georgia? Unlike costly rooftop solar, plug-in solar is more compact and plugs into an outlet, eliminating the need for hardwiring. It’s already a thing in Europe, and fans say it could help Georgians save on energy costs.

WHAT THE GEORGIA GUIDESTONES HAVE TO DO WITH THIS YEAR’S MIDTERMS

Republican Kandiss Taylor is running for Congress. She's also part of the Georgia Guidestones saga. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Republican Kandiss Taylor is running for Congress. She's also part of the Georgia Guidestones saga. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

You’ve been listening to the AJC’s podcast “Who Blew Up the Guidestones,” yes? You totally should be. A new episode drops today.

Even if you haven’t, you may know the name Kandiss Taylor.

Oh, and now she’s running for Congress in Georgia’s first district. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter currently holds the seat.

🔎 READ MORE: Taylor says Guidestones gave her a ‘palpable sense of evil’

NEWS BITES

Atlanta Dream acquires two-time All-Star Angel Reese in trade

YES. The two-time WNBA All-Star and 2023 NCAA champ joins several other All-Stars on the Dream’s roster. Welcome to Atlanta, Angel!

Pimiento cheese recipes and facts to celebrate the Masters

Pimiento cheese is more polarizing in our newsroom than I thought it would be. Thoughts?

Which is better, juicing or blending? Thoughts on a common wellness debate

I was unaware people felt strongly one way or another. Consider me educated!

A Masters ’26 trivia quiz covering 90 years at Augusta National

Oooh, we love a quiz. Let’s do one together:

Name the first left-handed winner of the Masters

a. Phil Mickelson

b. Mike Weir

c. Bubba Watson

Answer at the bottom!

ON THIS DATE

April 7, 1917

Husband Murderous When Denied Eggs, So She Killed Him. Athens, Ga. — ... W.E. Smith ... was killed by his wife, aged 25, and that the shooting was in self-defense and justifiable. The evidence disclosed that Smith demanded eggs for his breakfast and that the wife had set all her eggs and could not comply with the request. It is said he then attacked her and pursued her about the house with an open knife ... As she passed out the door she seized a shotgun standing against the wall, and when he had chased her to the yard fence, she turned and warned him.

This has the makings of a whole Reba McEntire song. (Oh, and the U.S. entered World War I a day before, on April 6, 1917.)

ONE MORE THING

Quiz answer: Mike Weir was the first left-handed Masters champion, donning the green jacket in 2003. Pimiento cheese sandwich if you got it right, unless you’re lactose intolerant. In that case, it’s your punishment for getting it wrong.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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