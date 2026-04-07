News A.M. ATL: The race before the race Plus: Georgia Guidestones, data centers

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Morning, y’all! I have aphantasia, which means I can’t visualize anything, nor can I “hear” anything in my head, like a song or an internal monologue. And yet, I still have songs stuck in my head all of the time! Where are they? What are they doing in there if I can’t hear them? If I don’t mentally exorcise “I Believe I Can Fly” soon, it’s going to be a problem. Let’s get to it.

A HIGH-STAKES RUNOFF IN GA’S 14TH Democrat Shawn Harris (left) and Republican Clay Fuller are headed to a runoff for Georgia's 14th Congressional District to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Today is the runoff in the special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia’s 14th congressional district. It’s a weird one, and not just because Greene left her seat a year early after a public falling-out with President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans. Two elections, two timelines: Today’s special election is only to finish out Greene’s term until the end of the year.

November’s midterm elections will determine who holds the seat for the next full term.

Rs and Ds are both feeling their way forward: Clay Fuller is today’s Republican contender and the likely winner if the deep-red district holds its colors. He handily won the party nomination from a crowded GOP field in a March primary.

Shawn Harris is today’s Democratic nominee. Powerful Dems have rallied behind him, and he’s leaned on populism over partisanship during his campaign. The party hopes Republican infighting and Greene’s surprise exit may crack the conservative northwest Georgia bloc.

Both Fuller and Harris could be on the midterm ballot as well.

If Fuller doesn’t capture a convincing victory, it could signal blood in the water to other Republican contenders who lost to him in the special election primary.

On the flip side, even if Harris loses, Democrats will be looking for lessons to refine his campaign for the midterms.

🐘 READ MORE: Why Fuller’s under pressure 🫏 READ MORE: The details of Harris’ political gambit Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. THE DATA CENTER SITCH, REVISITED The 175-acre construction site for Core Scientific, a crypto and AI data center company that has expanded its presence in Dalton. Residents in the nearby areas complain about noise pollution caused by heavy equipment. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) I included this story briefly in Monday’s newsletter but decided it needed a little more attention.

Remember those bills moving through the Georgia Legislature that would have protected consumers from rising energy costs from data center expansion or curbed the multimillion-dollar tax breaks that have turned Georgia into a veritable data center cabbage patch? For all the talk, nothing passed through both chambers. A state data center lobbyist thanked Gov. Brian Kemp and state legislators “for their efforts to ensure Georgia remains a key market for industry investment.”

Environmental groups called the inaction “disgraceful.”

A legislative director for the Sierra Club argued the continued tax breaks “are going to the richest people and the richest companies in the history of the world.” (The perks will also drain an estimated $2.5 billion from Georgia’s 2026 tax revenue.) Could there be movement in the future? House Speaker Jon Burns praised House Bill 1063, which would have set requirements for power utility contracts with data centers. Though it didn’t pass the Senate, Burns said it is “something the House will continue to work on during the interim.” Fun facts: Data centers can use 10 to 50 times as much power as a typical similarly sized office space.

Georgia Power says it expects to spend more than $52 billion on expansions through 2030, mostly to support data center demands. Because the Legislature didn’t act, there’s nothing stopping them from foisting those costs onto consumers.

🔎 READ MORE: Other reactions, context about data center legislation MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 💰 A top GOP super PAC pledged a record $44 million to defeat U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s midterms. It’s the Senate Leadership Fund’s largest investment ever in Georgia outside of runoff elections. Meanwhile, Republican front-runners in the race are still vying for Trump’s endorsement. ⚖️ Fulton County has inquired whether the Department of Justice’s criminal and civil divisions coordinated improperly before the FBI’s seizure of 2020 election materials early this year. The inquiry is part of the county’s ongoing efforts to prove the raid was not legally justified. ☀️ Could plug-in solar catch on in Georgia? Unlike costly rooftop solar, plug-in solar is more compact and plugs into an outlet, eliminating the need for hardwiring. It’s already a thing in Europe, and fans say it could help Georgians save on energy costs. WHAT THE GEORGIA GUIDESTONES HAVE TO DO WITH THIS YEAR’S MIDTERMS Republican Kandiss Taylor is running for Congress. She's also part of the Georgia Guidestones saga. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

You’ve been listening to the AJC’s podcast “Who Blew Up the Guidestones,” yes? You totally should be. A new episode drops today. Even if you haven’t, you may know the name Kandiss Taylor. Taylor’s long-shot 2022 campaign for Georgia governor featured the memorable and curiously ordered slogan, “Jesus, Guns and Babies.”

Taylor also hated the Georgia Guidestones, a cryptic granite monument erected in Elberton in 1980. As part of her campaign, she pledged to remove the Guidestones.

Someone beat her to it when the monument was blown up on July 6, 2022. However, Taylor was swept into the aftermath. Her stance made her a person of interest, and she endured a harrowing swatting attempt at her home. Oh, and now she’s running for Congress in Georgia’s first district. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter currently holds the seat. 🔎 READ MORE: Taylor says Guidestones gave her a ‘palpable sense of evil’

I was unaware people felt strongly one way or another. Consider me educated! A Masters ’26 trivia quiz covering 90 years at Augusta National Oooh, we love a quiz. Let’s do one together: Name the first left-handed winner of the Masters a. Phil Mickelson

b. Mike Weir c. Bubba Watson Answer at the bottom! ON THIS DATE April 7, 1917