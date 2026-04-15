A.M. ATL: Smile! You’re on camera

Morning, y’all! Apparently, April 15 is World Art Day. I’m normally not one for an extraneous holiday, but I am one to celebrate the arts. I challenge you to put down your phone — after you read this entire newsletter — and make or admire some art today. It’s good for the soul.
Let’s get to it.
RECORDING IN PROGRESS
Jason Hunyar tells the Dunwoody City Council they're choosing corporations over safety. (Jason Getz/AJC)
If you’re in Dunwoody and suddenly get the sense that you’re being watched, it’s probably because you are. A surveillance system from Flock Safety is in the city to stay.
Dunwoody was an early adopter of the Atlanta-based company’s expansive network of hundreds of cameras and AI-enabled license plate readers.
Supporters say regular access to that network has transformed how law enforcement agencies solve crimes.
But opponents say the risks outweigh the benefits: Some Georgia law enforcement officers have used the technology for nefarious purposes, like stalking. And depending on the share settings, ICE could access the cameras for immigration enforcement — even if Dunwoody doesn’t share directly with the agency.
Despite the pushback, Dunwoody’s mayor said the city never considered ending its relationship with Flock. Leaders hope an amended contract will soothe critics.
🥪Georgia will participate in a federal summer meal program for kidsafter saying “no thanks” for two years. An estimated 1.1 million families in Georgia will be eligible for $120 per kid in the summer of 2027 to help pay for groceries. More than half of the state’s students qualify for free or reduced-price meals during the school year.
✈️ ATL is the world’s busiest airport, again.In 2025, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport counted 106.3 million passengers. That’s down from 2024, but no other airport in the world topped 100 million passengers, according to preliminary data from Airports Council International World.
With 1300 souls on board, liner Titanic hits iceberg and is reported sinking. The new White Star liner Titanic is reported in advices received here late tonight to have struck an iceberg. … The last signals from the Titanic were heard by the Virginian at 12:27 o’clock a.m. The wireless operator on the Virginian says these signals were blurred and ended abruptly. … The Titanic carried about 1,300 passengers of whom 350 were in the first cabin. Among those are … Major Archibald Butt, military aide to President Taft (and Augusta native).
The story was later updated with more information.
ONE MORE THING
If you need something new to watch today after work (during work?), I humbly suggest our new original YouTube series, “Curiosities of the South.” The first episode is all about the demise of a strange, Stonehenge-like monument in South Georgia.