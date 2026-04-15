Business In busiest airport battle, Atlanta takes top spot. Rival Chicago disagrees. Hartsfield-Jackson held onto its top spot yet again in 2025 with 106.3 million passengers. Travelers line up at the atrium approaching the Main checkpoint for security screening early Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 23, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Emma Hurt 1 hour ago Share

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was again the world’s busiest airport in 2025 with 106.3 million passengers. That’s according to preliminary data from industry group Airports Council International World released Tuesday.

Dubai International Airport again came in second place with 95.2 million passengers. Tokyo Haneda came in third place, followed by Dallas Fort Worth International. Atlanta’s 2025 volumes fell slightly below its 2024 total of 108.1 million, as the airport experienced the effects of Southwest Airlines’ decision to cut its Atlanta schedule by a third. In 2025, however, Atlanta did fall behind its historical nemesis Chicago O’Hare, in terms of total flights. Chicago and Illinois leaders touted the news Tuesday, declaring O’Hare the “nation’s busiest airport.” That’s even though total passenger volumes have long been seen as the more important figure, including by Chicago.

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Decades ago when Atlanta was nipping at Chicago’s heels to establish itself at the top of the “world’s busiest airport” race, Atlanta leaders did the same thing Chicago is doing now. In 1986, the then-Hartsfield Atlanta International Airport declared victory as the world’s busiest in total flights over Chicago for the year prior. Chicago dismissed it, emphasizing its own higher passenger volumes. “Atlanta is claiming victory in the race to have the world’s busiest airport, even if Chicago isn’t paying any attention,” the Atlanta Constitution declared when the figures came out in 1986. “Not surprisingly, Chicagoans say passenger figures are what matters when ranking airports,” reporter Bert Roughton wrote.

Cities across the world including Dubai and Istanbul are building “mega-airports” with capacities Atlanta has no plans to achieve itself. “If we fall to number two, it won’t be because the city, the region … changed,” Smith said. “It’s because something happened in Europe or the Middle East, something we have no control over.” Similarly, Atlanta had little control over the reason for its decline in passenger volumes last year, driven by Southwest’s own business decisions. Southwest had been the second-largest carrier in Atlanta after acquiring AirTran Airways more than a decade ago. In 2024 it flew nearly 8 million passengers in and out of Atlanta — about 7% of total volumes. But last year that total was down to under 5 million passengers and Southwest narrowly fell behind Frontier Airlines into the No. 3 spot among Atlanta carriers with just 4.7% of volumes. Frontier had 4.9%.