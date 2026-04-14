Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart fires back at Steve Smith’s criticism of Georgia: ‘Do your homework’ Smith’s sharpest comments were aimed at Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton. Kirby Smart takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo)

By Connor Riley 9 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Steve Smith had some strong criticism for the Georgia offense when discussing former Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch. Kirby Smart’s response proved to be even stronger.

In an interview with 680 The Fan, Smart was asked about Smith’s recent comments, specifically with regard to how Georgia prepares its receivers for the next level. Smith’s sharpest comments were aimed at Gunner Stockton, who is set to return as Georgia’s quarterback. “I don’t know the young man’s name and I don’t want to,” Smith said of Stockton. “Awful. Dog doo-doo.” Smart had a pretty strong rebuke for the former Carolina Panthers player.

“Do your homework. You know, like, do a little more homework,” Smart said. “I think if you look at small sections of it, there’s things he can do better. You look at the total body of work he has, it’s been really good and I think it’s only gonna get better with experience.

“You know, I don’t really know Steve Smith personally. I’ve got nothing to respond to him. I don’t really worry about what he says. I worry about, do we win football games and do we produce?” Smart brought up Georgia’s track record, noting that the school was second among SEC teams in wide receivers chosen over the last seven NFL drafts. Ladd McConkey, George Pickens and Mecole Hardman were all second-round draft picks during that time frame. Branch, Dillon Bell, Colbie Young and Noah Thomas could all be selected in this month’s NFL draft. “That’s a pretty good stat. When you throw in tight end as pass-catchers, we’re first over seven years, you know what I mean? Like that’s not a bad thing,” Smart said. “When you look at passing in the SEC over five years — and I think you can only look across your conference — we’re top two passing over five years in our conference. I mean, there’s multiple quarterbacks in that. That’s a Stetson (Bennett), Carson (Beck), Gunner era, but when you’re top two in something in the SEC, that’s pretty good. “People look past a lot of things, and they’re gonna judge Gunner based on a throw or a play. Judge him based on his toughness, his intangibles, the throws he does make.”

RELATED From meeting Trump to title run, Gunner Stockton embraces every opportunity Stockton has always been a bit of a lightning rod in terms of criticism, and Smart has always been strong in support of his players. In Stockton’s first season as a starting quarterback, the Bulldogs were 12-2 and won the SEC. Stockton had 24 passing touchdowns, a team-best 10 rushing touchdowns and just five interceptions. He finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting and guided the Bulldogs to a spot in the College Football Playoff. Yet people like Smith continue to go after Stockton. To this point, Smart does his best not to let it bother him. “That’s just his job, right? He needs clickbait, he needs links, he needs likes, he needs all those things," Smart said of Smith. “So how do you get it? You make comments like that about players and guys in the draft. That’s his job. “Like, much respect. You’ve got your opinion, you form your opinions, but we’ll have ours within this building. We have conviction about Gunner. We have conviction about the other players on our team. Our job is to go out there and put a good product on the field.”