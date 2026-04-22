Georgia News Rep. Carter demands review of Biden-era citizenship approvals An April 13 shooting spree in DeKalb County has engendered a fresh round of rhetoric around immigrant crime. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, shown here attending a House Energy and Commerce hearing on budget reconciliation in Washington, D.C., has asked immigration authorities to audit citizenship approvals issued during the Biden administration. (Nathan Posner for the AJC 2025)

By Lautaro Grinspan 1 hour ago Share

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter has asked immigration authorities to audit citizenship approvals issued during the Biden administration and trigger denaturalization proceedings against people who may have committed fraud to become U.S. citizens. The St. Simons Island Republican and U.S. Senate hopeful issued his request via a letter sent Tuesday to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

The letter comes in the wake of a DeKalb County shooting spree that left three people, including a DHS employee, dead earlier this month. The man arrested in connection with the killings, Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, was born in the United Kingdom and became a naturalized citizen in 2022, according to DHS. Abel died Tuesday night in the DeKalb County Jail. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but the sheriff’s office said it didn’t find any indication of foul play. Referencing Abel’s case in his letter to the agency, Carter writes that “warning signs” may have been missed during the adjudication of his citizenship application.

“Congress has a responsibility to determine whether this was an isolated failure or evidence of broader weaknesses in the naturalization system,” he added.

A spokesperson for Carter didn’t respond to a request for comment after Abel’s death Tuesday night. In a public statement following the DeKalb County shootings, Mullin also remarked on Abel having become a naturalized U.S. citizen during the Biden administration. “Since President Trump took office, (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the DHS sub-agency in charge of administering lawful immigration) has implemented measures to ensure individuals with criminal histories and who otherwise lack good moral character do not attain citizenship.” As part of the naturalization process, immigrants must attest that they have not committed crimes to satisfy what is known as the “good moral character” requirement laid out in immigration law. Misrepresenting oneself in a citizenship application can eventually result in citizenship being stripped — as well as criminal prosecution. Abel had already received criminal convictions in Savannah and in California before his alleged role in the DeKalb shootings. Those convictions came after he became a U.S. citizen, court records show. Before that, he was a member of the U.S. Navy.

Tuesday’s letter is not the first time Carter, who is locked in a three-way Republican race to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, has requested increased immigration enforcement from Trump officials. Late last year, he asked Mullin’s predecessor, Kristi Noem, to surge Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in metro Atlanta. That request was not fulfilled. In his latest letter, Carter noted that naturalizations reached a high mark during the Biden years. According to the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, the Biden administration is estimated to have naturalized nearly 3.5 million immigrants, the most in any single presidential term. “Those numbers alone warrant serious oversight to ensure that speed and scale did not come at the expense of proper vetting, public safety, and the integrity of American citizenship,” Carter wrote.