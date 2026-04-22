Rep. Carter demands review of Biden-era citizenship approvals
An April 13 shooting spree in DeKalb County has engendered a fresh round of rhetoric around immigrant crime.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, shown here attending a House Energy and Commerce hearing on budget reconciliation in Washington, D.C., has asked immigration authorities to audit citizenship approvals issued during the Biden administration. (Nathan Posner for the AJC 2025)
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter has asked immigration authorities to audit citizenship approvals issued during the Biden administration and trigger denaturalization proceedings against people who may have committed fraud to become U.S. citizens.
The St. Simons Island Republican and U.S. Senate hopeful issued his request via a letter sent Tuesday to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.
“Since President Trump took office, (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the DHS sub-agency in charge of administering lawful immigration) has implemented measures to ensure individuals with criminal histories and who otherwise lack good moral character do not attain citizenship.”
As part of the naturalization process, immigrants must attest that they have not committed crimes to satisfy what is known as the “good moral character” requirement laid out in immigration law. Misrepresenting oneself in a citizenship application can eventually result in citizenship being stripped — as well as criminal prosecution.
Abel had already received criminal convictions in Savannah and in California before his alleged role in the DeKalb shootings. Those convictions came after he became a U.S. citizen, court records show. Before that, he was a member of the U.S. Navy.
Tuesday’s letter is not the first time Carter, who is locked in a three-way Republican race to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, has requested increased immigration enforcement from Trump officials.
In his latest letter, Carter noted that naturalizations reached a high mark during the Biden years.
According to the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, the Biden administration is estimated to have naturalized nearly 3.5 million immigrants, the most in any single presidential term.
“Those numbers alone warrant serious oversight to ensure that speed and scale did not come at the expense of proper vetting, public safety, and the integrity of American citizenship,” Carter wrote.
Stripping away a naturalized citizen’s citizenship has historically been a rare occurrence. Between 1990 and 2017, federal authorities filed 305 denaturalization cases in total, an average of 11 per year. During the first Trump administration, there were over 100 denaturalization filings, compared to 24 under Biden.
Under federal law, proof of fraud during the citizenship application process is generally the only infraction that can lead to denaturalization, which begins with USCIS flagging suspect cases to the Department of Justice for prosecution. Last year, both DOJ and USCIS issued intra-agency directives meant to boost denaturalization proceedings.