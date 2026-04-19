Recipe Cabbage is having its minute — make this recipe in less than 15 From Southern buffets to kimchi, cabbage is as versatile as it is delicious. See for yourself with this quick and easy stir-fry recipe. Stir-Fried Cabbage with Bacon comes together in less than 15 minutes. (Candy Hom for the AJC)

By Candy Hom – For the AJC 3 hours ago Share

Cabbage has been named the vegetable of the year by Pinterest and (checks notes) Vogue magazine, and is having its moment on social media. However, this affordable year-round vegetable has long been a staple in the South. In Atlanta, you see it across a diverse range of restaurant menus: Fried cabbage with bacon at the Tomatoes Country Buffet in Kennesaw; in the form of kimchi alongside various banchan to accompany mains in Alpharetta’s Jang Su Jang; dry-fried with bacon and Szechuan peppers at Kennesaw’s Fire Stone Chinese Cuisine; and charred with harissa at upscale restaurants like west Midtown’s Avize.

Even in my own menu at Soupbelly, napa cabbage shows up in pork and cabbage potstickers, one of my most popular dumplings, balancing the heaviness of fatty ground pork fillings. Applying Chinese cooking technique to beloved Southern side Stir-fried cabbage is very similar to the Southern fried version. I realized this shortly after moving to Marietta back in 2010, while eating at a Southern-style buffet. Even though the dish was different, it still tasted like home. Maybe it was the bacon-and-cabbage flavor combo. Stir-fried cabbage traditionally uses thin-sliced pork belly rather than cured bacon, and is seasoned in the wok. The cabbage pieces in stir-fry are larger, enabling them to retain their crunch during stir-frying, whereas the leaves in the Southern version are often chopped into smaller pieces and cooked until tender. While the Southern method produces a nourishing pot liquor after simmering for a longer time, the Chinese version is stir-fried with an umami-packed sauce. Stir-frying is a Chinese technique using high heat and minimal cooking time, so fewer nutrients are cooked away. The relatively short cooking time is great for an easy weeknight meal, coming together in just minutes. But feel free to cook it longer if you want a softer texture, or shorter to keep the leaves crispy. The recipe I’m sharing here has been tested and cooked many times in my own kitchen, which enables me to share what substitutions and adjustments can be made without compromising the integrity of the dish.

Ingredients: To substitute or not substitute? Let’s talk about ingredients. Chinkiang (also called Zhenjiang) vinegar is a black rice vinegar that imparts a deep, malty flavor that regular rice vinegar can’t mimic and is integral to the stir-fried cabbage flavor profile. It can be found in most international or Asian markets or purchased online on Weee.com or Amazon.

There’s no substitute for the deep, malty flavor of Chinkiang vinegar. (Candy Hom for the AJC) Taiwanese cabbage (also called flat cabbage or Chinese cabbage) is the best type for this recipe, and can be found in most Asian grocery stores. Taiwanese cabbage resembles regular green cabbage but has a slight advantage: it has a hint of sweetness, and its leaves are a bit softer after cooking. Feel free to use green cabbage if you’re in a pinch, as the difference is negligible, although you may need to cook it longer. Do not use napa or savoy, as neither will retain its crunch. Feel free to substitute regular soy sauce for the dark and light soy combination. It will still have a similar flavor outcome, just without the deeper color from the dark soy sauce. While sliced pork belly is typically used in the traditional stir-fry dish, I like to use bacon instead. Bacon incorporates a smoky flavor that is normally achieved through producing what’s called “wok hei,” or the breath of the wok in Cantonese. And since many home kitchens aren’t equipped to create that flame-kissed flavor from high-heat cooking, bacon is one of the substitutions that makes sense. And bacon pays homage to the traditional Southern take. Hand-torn cabbage produces uneven edges that the sauce can cling to, creating a tastier dish. Flat cabbage is loosely packed and therefore easier to tear apart by hand, which is also why it’s typically used for this dish. And to be honest, getting your rage out while tearing up your ingredients on a weeknight can be quite therapeutic.

Stir-Fried Cabbage with Bacon Prep time: 5 minutes Cook time: 8 minutes or less Servings: 4 Ingredients 8 ounces Taiwanese cabbage, about ¼ to ½ head

2 bacon strips, chopped into small pieces

2 dried chile peppers, seeds removed (optional)

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons Chinkiang vinegar

½ teaspoon dark soy sauce

½ teaspoon light soy sauce

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon sugar Instructions Step 1: Tear cabbage leaves into pieces by hand. Place in a salad spinner or strainer to rinse and dry. (Candy Hom for the AJC)

Step 2: Heat a wok or skillet on high, then add bacon and cook until crispy, approximately 1-2 minutes. Push the bacon to the sides of the pan, then add chile peppers if using. Fry briefly until aromatic, around 30 seconds. (Candy Hom for the AJC) Step 3: Reduce the heat to medium-high. Add the cabbage and stir-fry for 2-4 minutes. (Candy Hom for the AJC) Step 4: Add garlic, Chinkiang vinegar, dark and light soy sauces, salt and sugar. Toss ingredients with a wok chuan (spatula) or cooking tongs until thoroughly combined, 2 minutes or less. Serve immediately. (Candy Hom for the AJC) 1. Tear cabbage leaves into pieces by hand. Place in a salad spinner or strainer to rinse and dry. 2. Heat a wok or skillet on high, then add bacon and cook until crispy, approximately 1-2 minutes. Push the bacon to the sides of the pan, then add chile peppers if using. Fry briefly until aromatic, around 30 seconds.