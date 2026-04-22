Metro Atlanta Man charged in DeKalb shooting spree dies in jail, sheriff’s office says Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday evening, according to authorities. Only police tape remained on the street where Lauren Bullis, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security employee, was killed while walking her dog April 13, 2026. The shooting suspect, Olaolukitan Adon Abel, died in custody Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Vanessa McCray 1 hour ago Share

Just eight days after he was booked into the DeKalb County jail, a man accused in a deadly shooting spree was found unresponsive in his cell. Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, died Tuesday evening while in custody, the sheriff’s office said in a late night statement.

Abel was linked to the deaths of two women and one man after a violent series of attacks across three DeKalb sites in the early morning hours of April 13. After his arrest in Troup County later that day, Abel was booked into the DeKalb jail. His attorney, a public defender, had filed a motion for bond, for which a hearing was scheduled in the coming days. Instead, Abel’s death Tuesday upended the case. Detention workers “immediately notified medical personnel” after Abel was found just before 7 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. He was pronounced dead about a half-hour later despite lifesaving efforts.

The agency did not say how he died — the county medical examiner’s office will determine the cause. But the sheriff’s office said “there is no indication of criminal activity or foul play.” An internal review, as is standard in such incidents, is underway.

Abel initially faced two counts of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. The two women Abel is accused of killing have been identified as 40-year-old Lauren Bullis, who was a U.S. Department of Homeland Security auditor, and 31-year-old Prianna Weathers. A third victim, a homeless man identified as 48-year-old Tony Matthews, who officials previously said was shot in a random attack as he slept in front of a Brookhaven grocery store, died from his injuries Sunday. On Friday, officials announced Abel would face a federal firearm charge for the handgun police found at the final shooting scene. Officials said he paid a different homeless man to purchase the gun. Abel served in the U.S. Navy from 2020 to 2024. He was born in the United Kingdom and became a U.S. naturalized citizen in 2022, according to federal officials.