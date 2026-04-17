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A.M. ATL: Haunted malls

Plus: Braves muscle, bus rustle
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46 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! I miss the heyday of American mall culture. Not because of the roving packs of teenagers or even the garish displays of overconsumption, but because mall architecture was high art. What an imaginative exercise, to turn what is essentially a Warehouse of Stuff into an airy, welcoming paradise. Nowadays, commercial architecture has all the character and charm of a DMV office.

Let’s get to it.

NORTH POINT’S POST-MALL AMBITIONS

This is a rendering of a proposed mixed-use redevelopment of North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which includes a central arena large enough for a professional hockey franchise. (Courtesy of Jamestown Properties)
This is a rendering of a proposed mixed-use redevelopment of North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which includes a central arena large enough for a professional hockey franchise. (Courtesy of Jamestown Properties)

North Point Mall in Alpharetta hasn’t succumbed to the slow, wasting death of many suburban shopping meccas, but it’s only a matter of time and the property is too promising (i.e. valuable) to not consider something … bigger.

The whole situation belies a reality that even North Point’s general manager believes. Malls aren’t coming back.

🔎 READ MORE: What longtime North Point tenants have to say

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

MARTA’S NEW BUS ERA IS HERE

MARTA's new routes will cover less distance geographically, but will run more frequently. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
MARTA's new routes will cover less distance geographically, but will run more frequently. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

MARTA’s bus network redesign — its first since the agency was founded in 1972 — goes live on Saturday.

A few speed bumps …

While MARTA’s plan may sound workable, reliability will be key.

🔎 READ MORE: What improvements frequent riders want to see

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗣️ Vice President JD Vance’s Turning Point event in Athens this week drew sparse crowds near the University of Georgia. It also drew poor press after the VP, an adult Catholic convert, suggested the Pope, the supreme pontiff of the worldwide Catholic Church, should be “careful” when talking about theology.

🎤 Here are the takeaways from a debate between the leading Democratic candidates for Georgia governor. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond each laid out their policies before the midterm races heat up this summer.

DON’T MESS WITH WALT WEISS

The Atlanta Braves’ new manager Walt Weiss wasted no time reintroducing himself to baseballkind when he entered a benches-clearing fracas during a game against the Los Angeles Angels and leveled a giant baseball player with one well-placed tackle.

💪 TODAY’S MUST-READ is a look at Weiss’ athletic prowess, complete with commentary from Braves players.

WEEKEND SPOTLIGHT: BOOM BALL

See Chaos Crew player Richie Kiernicki in action this weekend at Gwinnett Field as his team faces the Lucky Llamas. (Courtesy of Boom Ball)
See Chaos Crew player Richie Kiernicki in action this weekend at Gwinnett Field as his team faces the Lucky Llamas. (Courtesy of Boom Ball)

Speaking of baseball, if you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend that’s also kid‑approved and perhaps reminiscent of the Savannah Bananas, allow us to introduce Boom Ball.

AJC contributor Mary Caldwell describes Boom Ball as baseball entertainment that’s “high on adrenaline and high-jinks,” featuring co-ed teams at Gwinnett Field in Lawrenceville. Like the Bananas — whose ballpark turned 100 this year — Boom Ball is a reinvention of baseball that delivers a fast, rule‑bending show.

This Saturday’s event includes a pregame festival with player appearances, a stadium-wide light show and fireworks.

⚾ READ MORE: Get scheduling details, ticket prices and parking info

NEWS BITES

Georgia chef named one of Time100 Most Influential People for 2026

Congratulations to Savannah-based chef Mashama Bailey of The Grey!

QVC prepares for bankruptcy protection as TikTok, Temu shopping frenzies rise

Even the TV version of a mall is having issues.

Artemis II astronauts praise their moonship’s performance

I read too much historical romance so I misread “their moonship” as a form of noble address. “Good evening, Your Moonship.” Ooh, I like it.

ON THIS DATE

April 17, 1935

Record-breaking throng of 18,671 fans sees Crackers crush Smokies in opener. With the greatest opening day crowd in the history of Atlanta and the Southern league cheering in a mad, thunderous crescendo, the Atlanta Crackers reached something approaching an apogee of playing perfection yesterday to turn back the Knoxville Smokies, 9 to 0.

Minor league baseball team names have always been a bit … offbeat, haven’t they? (Side note: The Atlanta Crackers were basically Georgia’s home team before Milwaukee kindly coughed up the Braves in 1966.)

ONE MORE THING

If we’re talking best local team names, Producer Nicole has it down: “As a former Savannah resident, I’m partial to the Ghost Pirates.” They also have an excellent logo.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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