Poor attendance at UGA Turning Point event shows JD Vance how America feels

Vice President JD Vance came to Athens on Tuesday for a Turning Point USA event, but he did not receive the reception he expected.
After weeks of organizing and paid promotion for the event, Athens showed up by staying home. Pictures and videos from inside the event show that Vance was met with a sparsely populated arena with entire sections empty.
This embarrassing Tuesday event comes after a string of recent failures for the vice president, including campaigning for Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán — who decisively lost his election — and failing to reach a peace agreement with Iranian leaders in Pakistan.
It seems that wherever the vice president goes, failure is not far behind.
It is not a mystery why the Donald Trump-Vance administration is unpopular with young people. As Vance acknowledged during the event, America’s foreign policy in the Middle East is not popular.
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With numbers rivaling the turnout actually inside the arena, Athens made national media attention for how we resisted and organized. Students and townies alike made signs mocking the authoritarian and cruel practices of the Trump-Vance administration, and there were even two inflatable couches present with spray-painted messages targeting the vice president.
However, this protest was more than just a demonstration of anger — it was a showcase of love for our community.
Targeting marginalized groups is why U.S. is ready for change
While Vance and the Republican Party seek to target those who are already marginalized — be it immigrants or trans people or whoever else they don’t like — Athens showed that this is a community that will stand up and fight for our neighbors, regardless of race, religion or immigration status.
Athens is sick and tired of the fearmongering and hate in our current political environment, and we, along with the rest of the country, are ready for a change. We can deliver that change this year.
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Vice President JD Vance, alongside Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet (left), waves following a Turning Point USA event at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Ga., on April 14, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
This November, Georgians have the opportunity to reelect U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff to serve as a check against the abuses and corruption of the Trump-Vance administration. Georgians will also select a new governor along with other statewide constitutional officers who can help protect this state against the illegal and immoral practices of this administration.
Athens showed what it means to stand up for one another in the face of those who seek to divide us, but it is incumbent on everyone to maintain the present momentum and vote out every Republican who enables or endorses the hate coming from this White House.
Caleb Lux is the president of the Young Democrats of UGA & Athens-Clarke County and one of the lead organizers of the protest against Vice President JD Vance’s recent visit to Athens.