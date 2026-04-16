Opinion Poor attendance at UGA Turning Point event shows JD Vance how America feels Athens is tired of the fearmongering and hate in our political environment, and we and the country are ready for change. Vice President JD Vance waves following the Turning Point USA event at Akins Ford Arena in Athens on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Caleb Lux 16 minutes ago Share

Vice President JD Vance came to Athens on Tuesday for a Turning Point USA event, but he did not receive the reception he expected. After weeks of organizing and paid promotion for the event, Athens showed up by staying home. Pictures and videos from inside the event show that Vance was met with a sparsely populated arena with entire sections empty.

This embarrassing Tuesday event comes after a string of recent failures for the vice president, including campaigning for Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán — who decisively lost his election — and failing to reach a peace agreement with Iranian leaders in Pakistan. It seems that wherever the vice president goes, failure is not far behind. It is not a mystery why the Donald Trump-Vance administration is unpopular with young people. As Vance acknowledged during the event, America’s foreign policy in the Middle East is not popular. Loading...

Trump administration chose war over affordability After campaigning on ending foreign conflicts, the administration has started yet another war of choice — this time with Iran. At the same time, young Americans are increasingly and decisively against America’s connection with Israel’s war and genocide in Gaza. Moreover, here at home, the cost of living is rising faster than what many Americans can afford, and many students and young adults struggle to keep up with higher rents, grocery bills and gas prices. Young people across the political spectrum are becoming increasingly disillusioned with an administration that does not serve their interests or represent their values. Inside and outside of the arena, Athenians made that point clear. Organizations, including the Young Democrats of UGA, teamed up with student and community leaders to protest the failures and abuses of this administration outside the event, and Athens showed up. Caleb Lux is the president of the Young Democrats of UGA & Athens-Clarke County. (Courtesy) After campaigning on ending foreign conflicts, the administration has started yet another war of choice — this time with Iran. At the same time, young Americans are increasingly and decisively against America’s connection with Israel’s war and genocide in Gaza. Moreover, here at home, the cost of living is rising faster than what many Americans can afford, and many students and young adults struggle to keep up with higher rents, grocery bills and gas prices. Young people across the political spectrum are becoming increasingly disillusioned with an administration that does not serve their interests or represent their values. Inside and outside of the arena, Athenians made that point clear. Organizations, including the Young Democrats of UGA, teamed up with student and community leaders to protest the failures and abuses of this administration outside the event, and Athens showed up.

With numbers rivaling the turnout actually inside the arena, Athens made national media attention for how we resisted and organized. Students and townies alike made signs mocking the authoritarian and cruel practices of the Trump-Vance administration, and there were even two inflatable couches present with spray-painted messages targeting the vice president. However, this protest was more than just a demonstration of anger — it was a showcase of love for our community. Targeting marginalized groups is why U.S. is ready for change While Vance and the Republican Party seek to target those who are already marginalized — be it immigrants or trans people or whoever else they don’t like — Athens showed that this is a community that will stand up and fight for our neighbors, regardless of race, religion or immigration status. Athens is sick and tired of the fearmongering and hate in our current political environment, and we, along with the rest of the country, are ready for a change. We can deliver that change this year.