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A.M. ATL: Fires and ICE

Plus: Sanford Stadium, playoffs
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Do you think the world will end in fire or ice? Maybe not the question to pose first thing on a Monday morning, but today’s subject line reminded me of Robert Frost’s famous poem. So simple, so compelling. Maybe we’ll get lucky and the world will end in a burst of flowers, or a single contented sigh.

Let’s get to it.

RAIN NO MATCH FOR GEORGIA WILDFIRES

Firefighters respond to the Pineland Road fire in southeast Georgia on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources via AP)
Firefighters respond to the Pineland Road fire in southeast Georgia on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources via AP)

We got a bit of rain, but it did little to quench the fires burning in southeastern Georgia.

The AJC’s Adam Van Brimmer talked to a family in Brantley County who lost two homes, but were spared further destruction by quick action and the merciful whims of the wind. Their story puts a human face on the disaster.

“You see wildfires out west, in California, and think that’ll never happen here,” Jecie Enke said. “This is southeast Georgia. We got too much humidity. It rains too often. But not right now.”

The dangerous equation of a wildfire

🔎 READ MORE: What to understand about wildfires

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

NEW DATA ON GEORGIA ICE ARRESTS

(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC; Source: Getty)
(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC; Source: Getty)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recorded more than 13,600 arrests in Georgia from the beginning of the year through mid-March, new federal data shows.

🔎 READ MORE: Other insights from ICE arrests, detainment numbers

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🎤 Georgia candidates are in the middle of an 18-debate gauntlet that began Sunday and runs through Tuesday. The Atlanta Press Club’s Loudermilk-Young debate series coincides with the final stretch of Georgia’s primary season, and is the only opportunity some candidates will get to speak to a statewide audience. We’ll check in later in the week.

🤝 President Donald Trump called for unity and bipartisan healing after a gunman tried to rush the security perimeter around this weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

SANFORD STADIUM’S NEW ROLE

Georgia natives Jason Aldean (right) and Luke Bryan perform together for the first "Live Between the Hedges Concert Presented by PruittHealth" at Sanford Stadium. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/EyeAkili Media)
Georgia natives Jason Aldean (right) and Luke Bryan perform together for the first "Live Between the Hedges Concert Presented by PruittHealth" at Sanford Stadium. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/EyeAkili Media)

Country superstars (and Georgia natives) Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan teamed up for a concert at the University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium this weekend.

Why is that such a big deal? It was only the second concert held between the hedges in the stadium’s nearly 100-year history.

Even top football schools need a side hustle, apparently

In the age of athlete revenue sharing rules, athletic departments across the country are looking for other ways to bring in money. Not even juggernauts like UGA are immune.

More concerts are probably on the way, but it’s not UGA’s only new money-making method.

🔎 READ MORE: What other schools are doing

THE SWARM IS BUZZING

The Georgia Swarm, our local professional lacrosse team, is headed to the next round of the National Lacrosse League playoffs.

NEWS BITES

Braves induct Brian Snitker into team Hall of Fame

He called it “the greatest honor I could have in my baseball career.” 🥹

Coco Gauff overcomes vomiting on court to win match in Madrid Open

Weird winning tactic, but it worked.

Inside the world’s largest art heist worth more than $500M

What do you do with stolen paintings, anyway? You know what? Don’t answer that. We’ll all end up on some sort of list.

Need some writing inspiration? Try these tips from Atlanta authors

I can’t resist; I’ll add a few of mine at the end of the newsletter.

ON THIS DATE

April 27, 1993

Unknown comic gets ‘Late Night’ gig. NBC has hired an unknown comedy writer, Conan O’Brien, 30, to replace David Letterman as the host of its “Late Night” comedy and talk show. Mr. O’Brien’s only previous appearances on television have been as an unbilled background player in some sketches on “Saturday Night Live.”

Prior to landing his “Late Night” hosting gig, O’Brien’s writing credits included stints on “Not Necessarily the News,” “SNL” and “The Simpsons.”

ONE MORE THING

I’ve been writing for a long time, and here are the habits that keep me in tune with the practice:

Happy Monday, and happy writing.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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