Opinion

Why the Southeast is burning. Extreme drought is only part of the reason.

As global temperatures rise, the frequency of drought conditions in the region will increase.
Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the fires in southeast Georgia on Friday, April 24, 2026, in Waycross. A fire near the Florida-Georgia line had burned nearly 30,000 acres by April 23, writes guest columnist Zachary Handlos. (Mike Stewart/AP)
Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the fires in southeast Georgia on Friday, April 24, 2026, in Waycross. A fire near the Florida-Georgia line had burned nearly 30,000 acres by April 23, writes guest columnist Zachary Handlos. (Mike Stewart/AP)
By Zachary Handlos – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Large parts of the southeastern U.S. are in the midst of an exceptional drought, which is fueling dozens of wildfires in Florida and Georgia.

One of those wildfires, in southeastern Georgia’s Brantley County, had damaged nearly 90 homes by April 24, and officials said about 1,000 other homes were at risk. Another fire near the Georgia-Florida border had burned more than 30,000 acres and was only about 10% contained. The smoke from the blazes triggered air quality alerts in Atlanta, in the north-central part of the state.

Why is a region of the U.S. more often known for thunderstorms and humidity in spring seeing so many wildfires?

A fire near the Florida-Georgia line had burned nearly 30,000 acres by April 23, leaving ash behind.

I teach meteorology at the Georgia Institute of Technology, including how weather patterns can lead to conditions conducive to wildfires. Here’s what’s happening to drive these conditions.

Key ingredients for a wildfire

Zachary Handlos teaches at Georgia Tech’s School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. (Courtesy)
Zachary Handlos teaches at Georgia Tech’s School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. (Courtesy)

Wildfires need a few key ingredients to spread: low relative humidity, dry fuels and strong winds.

Much of the Southeast has been in a drought since July 2025. From mid-March to mid-April 2026, the region saw less than a quarter of its normal precipitation for that time of year.

A map showing how far above or below average precipitation has been in each region from mid-March to mid-April 2026 shows just how dry much of the U.S. Southeast has been.

As a result, the U.S. Drought Monitor classified most of this region in “extreme” or “exceptional” drought by mid-April.

A map of the U.S. Southeast as of April 21, shows exceptional drought across the Georgia-Florida border area and extreme drought in many other areas.

A map of the U.S. as of April 21 shows exceptional drought across the Georgia-Florida border area and extreme drought in many other areas. (Courtesy)
A map of the U.S. as of April 21 shows exceptional drought across the Georgia-Florida border area and extreme drought in many other areas. (Courtesy)

Part of the reason for the lack of rainfall has been a persistent high-pressure system over the Southeast.

High-pressure systems are areas where air aloft sinks toward the surface, preventing clouds and precipitation from forming. The Southeast high-pressure system resulted from the presence of a “ridge” in the jet stream, a northward bend in this fast current of air several miles above Earth’s surface.

Another consequence of this high pressure has been the presence of generally southeast winds, which have transported warm and fairly dry air into the area.

The relative humidity — a measure of the amount of moisture in the air relative to the maximum amount the air can contain at its actual air temperature — has also been very low because of warmer-than-usual temperatures and lower-than-usual moisture.

As a result of these conditions, trees, grass and leaves dry out and can quickly become fuel for wildfires. That kind of dry fuel is widespread throughout rural areas of Georgia and North Florida.

Once a fire starts, whether from lightning, power lines or other human sources, strong winds can spread it rapidly in these conditions.

Don’t let yourself be misled. Understand issues with help from experts.

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Credit: AP
A burned trailer sits near a destroyed home as the Brantley Highway 82 fire burns on Thursday, April 23, 2026, near Nahunta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

What’s ahead for the region?

As global temperatures rise, the frequency of drought conditions in the Southeast will increase.

This, in combination with less soil moisture content in the summer, could be conducive for increased wildfire activity.

Wildfires do eventually burn out. It takes a combination of help from the atmosphere, with moisture to douse them, and firefighters clearing away dry fuel to stop their spread.

A fire in Brantley County has consumed nearly 50 homes and closed schools. (Courtesy of the Georgia Forestry Commission)
A fire in Brantley County has consumed nearly 50 homes and closed schools. (Courtesy of the Georgia Forestry Commission)

Georgia and Florida may get a reprieve soon from the weather, as multiple low-pressure systems are forecast for the region in late April and early May that could bring rainfall.

In the meantime, more than half of Georgia’s counties are under a state of emergency, as several agencies battle the flames to protect homes with helicopters in the air and scores of firefighters on the ground.

Zachary Handlos receives funding from the U.S. National Science Foundation. He is affiliated with the Georgia Institute of Technology School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and is the director of their Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences undergraduate degree program. He is also currently the chair of the American Meteorological Society Board on Higher Education.

This guest opinion column first appeared in The Conversation and is republished under a Creative Commons license.

About the Author

Zachary Handlos

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