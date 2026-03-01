Metro Atlanta

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at apartments in Atlantic Station

Atlanta police called the incident ‘isolated.’ No stores were impacted.
The shooting at the apartment complex in Atlantic Station happened Monday evening, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)
The shooting at the apartment complex in Atlantic Station happened Monday evening, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)
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12 minutes ago

One person was killed and two others were injured Monday in a shooting inside a mixed-use building in Atlantic Station, an official said.

The shooting happened inside an apartment at the 17th Street Lofts shortly before 6 p.m. Atlanta police said two men, ages 23 and 26, and a 32-year-old woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 23-year-old was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died. His name was not publicly released.

The two others were also taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not provided.

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Stores and restaurants within Atlantic Station were not impacted, according to police, aside from the yellow police tape strung up in the area.

Police spokesperson Lt. Christopher Butler called the shooting an “isolated incident.” On the ground floor of the apartment at 230 18th St. is a Subway, The Athlete’s Foot, an Atlanta United team store, Victoria’s Secret, and Bath and Body Works.

No one else was injured, but at least one bullet went through a wall.

“We’ve located one round that did travel through an apartment. Thankfully that apartment was vacant,” Butler said.

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Police said late Monday they were still trying to determine what led to the shooting. No details on a suspect were released.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Atlantic Station for a statement.

— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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