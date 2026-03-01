Metro Atlanta 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at apartments in Atlantic Station Atlanta police called the incident ‘isolated.’ No stores were impacted. The shooting at the apartment complex in Atlantic Station happened Monday evening, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

By Caroline Silva 12 minutes ago Share

One person was killed and two others were injured Monday in a shooting inside a mixed-use building in Atlantic Station, an official said. The shooting happened inside an apartment at the 17th Street Lofts shortly before 6 p.m. Atlanta police said two men, ages 23 and 26, and a 32-year-old woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 23-year-old was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died. His name was not publicly released. The two others were also taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not provided. RELATED 3 charged in Brookhaven shootout that killed rival gang members, police say Stores and restaurants within Atlantic Station were not impacted, according to police, aside from the yellow police tape strung up in the area. Police spokesperson Lt. Christopher Butler called the shooting an “isolated incident.” On the ground floor of the apartment at 230 18th St. is a Subway, The Athlete’s Foot, an Atlanta United team store, Victoria’s Secret, and Bath and Body Works.