Metro Atlanta South Fulton Police policies outdated, in need of revision, review finds The City Council requested the independent administrative review of the department after two former officers filed lawsuits against the city. South Fulton's former police chief, Keith Meadows, was placed on leave while an independent administrative review of the police department was conducted at the request of the City Council. He later resigned. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The South Fulton Police Department applies discipline practices and promotion policies inconsistently, leading to widespread perceptions of disparate treatment among its ranks, according to an independent review launched after two former officers filed lawsuits against the city and former chief. Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs, who was a City Council member before becoming South Fulton’s first female mayor in January, ordered the 59-page report to be publicly released last week.

“We talked about being very transparent and making sure that the residents have the information,” Gumbs said in an interview Thursday. “With the number of concerns or complaints that we were receiving, it was the responsibility of the council to ensure that a thorough review was done, and that was what was provided. “And we’re looking forward to implementing those recommendations.” RELATED Fulton County’s female mayors hope to form ‘supportive sisterhood’ Rothwell Confidential Services performed the administrative review of the department’s promotion practices, internal investigations and disciplinary policies, along with other operations. The City Council requested the probe in July, four days after the lawsuits were filed. The review began in November and concluded in late January.

The city placed then-Chief Keith Meadows on leave, beginning Aug. 5. He resigned in January, Gumbs said.

“The city is on a new path and we’re ready to move it forward,” the mayor said. “I wish the chief well. He was very instrumental in setting up our police department, but it’s a new era.” South Fulton Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs speaks to news media at South Fulton City Hall on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. Gumbs is the first woman to serve as mayor of the city. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Since August, the department has been led by Cedric Alexander, a former DeKalb County police chief and public safety director, who is serving under contract as South Fulton’s interim public safety director. On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff announced the delivery of $405,000 in funding to strengthen public safety in South Fulton. The federal resources will allow the police department to establish a new law enforcement team to conduct traffic enforcement and provide data analysis on accident locations, the senator’s office said. Meanwhile, the city will be conducting a search to replace Meadows, Gumbs said.

The allegations against Meadows in the two lawsuits include abuse of authority, retaliation, influencing polygraph tests and allowing a relative to avoid criminal charges. South Fulton’s police department was established in March 2018, the year after the city was incorporated. The agency initially was made up of 85 former Fulton County Police officers, according to the report. It has grown to more than 219 sworn employees and 39 civilian staff. RELATED So your city wants its own police department? Here’s what it takes. The review found many of the department’s policies outdated, and recommended it conduct “a thorough revision of all policies to align them with the nature and demands of the current agency and discontinue operating under a jumble of legacy policies.” The probe found the volume of internal affairs investigations was high for an agency of its size, indicating too much reliance on formal investigations for issues that could be addressed through supervisory actions, coaching or early intervention. “Although an early warning system exists, it is not actively used,” the report says, “and IA cases are tracked manually rather than through a modern case management system.”

Some of those interviewed for the report believed department leaders used the internal affairs process to “purge former employees of the Fulton County Police Department.” In interviews, people said the former chief did not follow disciplinary recommendations made by the internal affairs unit. Last summer, a corporal was investigated for several policy violations including untruthfulness, the report says. She admitted to investigators she had lied, but the former chief “changed the sustained untruthfulness finding to ‘not sustained.’” RELATED Discrimination claims within Alpharetta police raise questions of fairness The report also mentioned a command-level officer’s involvement in a “bar brawl.” The officer was disciplined but later promoted, even though involvement in violent altercations could disqualify someone from promotion under department policy. Additionally, a lieutenant was fired for donating unwanted beverages left over from an agency event. “A classification of ‘destroying evidence’ was used to justify his firing,” the report says.

The report’s recommendations include creation of a dedicated policy for internal affairs procedures, analysis of internal affairs data to spot misconduct patterns, and establishment of thresholds designating when employee misconduct should be handled within the chain of command or referred to internal affairs for investigation. The report also recommends making employees ineligible for promotion if they have recently committed serious misconduct, unless such a promotion is “explicitly justified following a command-level review process.” The allegations against South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows in the two lawsuits include abuse of authority, retaliation, influencing polygraph tests and allowing a relative to avoid criminal charges. (Ben Hendren for the AJC 2025) Recommendations for promotional practices include making sure the department’s general orders include criteria for objective selection, scoring methods that are transparent and a clear appeals mechanism. “Since the agency’s founding, promotions to all ranks appear to have been arbitrary and at the will of the former chief of police,” the report states.