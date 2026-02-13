Metro Atlanta

Pedestrian killed after illegal tint prompts DeKalb police pursuit, officials say

A 59-year-old man was fatally struck during the chase. The Georgia State Patrol is now investigating.
The fatal pedestrian crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday after DeKalb police tried to make a traffic stop, officials said. (AJC file)
A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after a vehicle struck him while being pursued by DeKalb County police, officials said.

The chase began when a police officer noticed the vehicle had an “illegal window tint and an obstructed license plate due to a heavily tinted tag cover,” according to a department statement.

Police confirmed body camera footage exists. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has requested the video.

The Georgia State Patrol, which is investigating the fatal crash, identified the deceased pedestrian as 59-year-old Terry Loman of Decatur.

The driver accused of striking him remains at large, officials said, and the person’s identity has not released. No details have been provided on the officer said to have been pursuing the driver.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the pedestrian who lost their life in this tragic incident,” DeKalb police said in a news release Friday.

The incident began around 8:45 p.m. when an officer observed the vehicle’s tint and obstructed plate and attempted to make a traffic stop on Candler Road near White Mills Road, the department said.

The driver initially pulled over, but police said the motorist “abruptly” fled the scene soon after both vehicles came to a stop. The officer then began a pursuit.

Georgia mom may sue state patrol after chase killed her teen son

According to GSP, the officer pursued the black Mercedes-Benz sedan south on Candler Road and, while the driver was in the center turn lane, the sedan’s front bumper struck Loman. The driver kept going, and officials said the officer lost sight of the vehicle and stopped pursuing it.

“The DeKalb County Police Department conducts a review of all pursuits to ensure compliance with departmental policy and applicable law. That review process is standard procedure,” police said.

The AJC has requested a copy of the policy.

— This is a developing story. Please return for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

