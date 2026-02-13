Metro Atlanta Pedestrian killed after illegal tint prompts DeKalb police pursuit, officials say A 59-year-old man was fatally struck during the chase. The Georgia State Patrol is now investigating. The fatal pedestrian crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday after DeKalb police tried to make a traffic stop, officials said. (AJC file)

A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after a vehicle struck him while being pursued by DeKalb County police, officials said. The chase began when a police officer noticed the vehicle had an “illegal window tint and an obstructed license plate due to a heavily tinted tag cover,” according to a department statement.

Police confirmed body camera footage exists. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has requested the video. The Georgia State Patrol, which is investigating the fatal crash, identified the deceased pedestrian as 59-year-old Terry Loman of Decatur. The driver accused of striking him remains at large, officials said, and the person’s identity has not released. No details have been provided on the officer said to have been pursuing the driver. “Our thoughts are with the family of the pedestrian who lost their life in this tragic incident,” DeKalb police said in a news release Friday.

The incident began around 8:45 p.m. when an officer observed the vehicle’s tint and obstructed plate and attempted to make a traffic stop on Candler Road near White Mills Road, the department said.