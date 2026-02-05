Metro Atlanta MARTA Breeze card balances will transfer when new system comes online The transit agency previously told riders to spend down their accounts because balances would not transfer, an announcement that drew criticism. This week, it reversed course. A MARTA rider holds his Breeze transit card. (David Plazas/AJC 2025)

MARTA is reversing course and will let riders transfer Breeze card balances when a new payment system and fare gates come online in March. The transit agency last month told riders to spend down their accounts because balances would not transfer — an announcement that drew criticism from some riders. This week, MARTA said it would allow transfers after all.

“MARTA understands that some of our customers have large amounts of fare stored on their accounts and, due to their riding habits, will not be able to use that balance by May 2 when the current Breeze system is turned off,” interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said in a statement. “We will work with each individual to ensure their money is safely moved to a new Breeze account, so they are able to continue riding MARTA when it meets their needs.” MARTA is still encouraging riders to spend down balances by May 2, but says it will accommodate transfers from registered accounts through Oct. 30. The transit agency is in the final stretches of a massive overhaul to its faregates and fareboxes. With the new system, riders can tap-to-pay for fares. A new app and new Breeze cards are also being issued.

MARTA says the new faregates are more secure and can be monitored remotely for incidents of fare evasion.