MARTA Breeze card balances will transfer when new system comes online

MARTA is reversing course and will let riders transfer Breeze card balances when a new payment system and fare gates come online in March.
The transit agency last month told riders to spend down their accounts because balances would not transfer — an announcement that drew criticism from some riders. This week, MARTA said it would allow transfers after all.
“MARTA understands that some of our customers have large amounts of fare stored on their accounts and, due to their riding habits, will not be able to use that balance by May 2 when the current Breeze system is turned off,” interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said in a statement.
“We will work with each individual to ensure their money is safely moved to a new Breeze account, so they are able to continue riding MARTA when it meets their needs.”
MARTA is still encouraging riders to spend down balances by May 2, but says it will accommodate transfers from registered accounts through Oct. 30.
The transit agency is in the final stretches of a massive overhaul to its faregates and fareboxes. With the new system, riders can tap-to-pay for fares. A new app and new Breeze cards are also being issued.
MARTA says the new faregates are more secure and can be monitored remotely for incidents of fare evasion.
The transition starts on March 28, with both the current and new systems active until May 2. The current system, including the Breeze Mobile 2.0 app, won’t work after May 2.
Riders can buy new Breeze cards, as well as multiday and monthly passes, beginning March 28. App customers will need to create a new account on the new app.
For riders who get their Breeze cards through an employer, MARTA plans to distribute new cards to institutional partners beginning this month.
Regional transit partners like Xpress, CobbLinc and Ride Gwinnett that use Breeze cards are also transitioning to the new system.
More information is available online at itsmarta.com/betterbreeze.aspx.
Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Previously, she covered local government in DeKalb County. A Charlotte native, she joined the AJC in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.
Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Previously, she covered local government in DeKalb County. A Charlotte native, she joined the AJC in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.