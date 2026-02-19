Metro Atlanta

Father arrested after 2-year-old fatally shot in Sandy Springs

Investigators said the incident occurred after a firearm was left ‘improperly secured.’
A 2-year-old was fatally shot on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, in Sandy Springs, police said.
A man was charged Wednesday after his 2-year-old child was fatally shot at a Sandy Springs apartment complex, officials said.

Richard Willis is facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.

Sandy Springs police officers were called to the 2600 block of Sandalwood Drive, which is off Dunwoody Place and near Roswell Road, around 2 p.m. Wednesday. There, authorities said they found the toddler with a gunshot injury.

The child, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The investigation revealed that the incident resulted from an improperly secured firearm,” the department said in a news release.

According to Georgia law, a second-degree murder charge can be filed in such cases if authorities believe they can prove a child died because of criminal negligence. That is, whether an adult was aware or should have been aware of a gun being within reach of the child and did nothing to secure it. Under the law, the alleged negligence amounts to child cruelty in the second degree, which is why the charges accompany each other if the child dies.

The combination of charges is one of the few legal avenues Georgia prosecutors can use to impose consequences for parents or caregivers who do not securely store their weapons since the state does not have a law requiring the safe storage of firearms.

Following Willis’ arrest, police said he was taken to the Fulton County Jail. As of Thursday morning, online jail records did not show his booking information.

— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

