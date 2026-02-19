Father arrested after 2-year-old fatally shot in Sandy Springs

A man was charged Wednesday after his 2-year-old child was fatally shot at a Sandy Springs apartment complex, officials said.

Sandy Springs police officers were called to the 2600 block of Sandalwood Drive, which is off Dunwoody Place and near Roswell Road, around 2 p.m. Wednesday. There, authorities said they found the toddler with a gunshot injury.

The child, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The investigation revealed that the incident resulted from an improperly secured firearm,” the department said in a news release.

According to Georgia law, a second-degree murder charge can be filed in such cases if authorities believe they can prove a child died because of criminal negligence. That is, whether an adult was aware or should have been aware of a gun being within reach of the child and did nothing to secure it. Under the law, the alleged negligence amounts to child cruelty in the second degree, which is why the charges accompany each other if the child dies.