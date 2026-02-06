BREAKING Body recovered from Milton pond believed to be Lil Jon’s son, police say Nathan Smith, 27, was first reported missing Tuesday. Nathan Smith attends an event on May 28, 2025, in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

By Caroline Silva Updated 14 minutes ago link copied

The last reported sighting of Atlanta rapper and producer Lil Jon’s son was Tuesday morning. Shortly before noon Friday, Milton police said divers recovered a body from a pond in Mayfield Park. It’s an area officers have been combing through since Nathan Smith was first reported missing.

“The individual is believed to be Nathan Smith, pending official confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office,” Milton police said. Smith, 27, who goes by the stage name Slade, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Baldwin Drive and Mayfield Road near the park, according to a missing person announcement. Lil Jon said he and his estranged wife Nicole Smith are “extremely heartbroken” over the loss of their son, according to a statement provided by the rapper’s representative, Tamar Juda, to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet,” the statement said. “He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted — he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest.”

Police said Smith went missing after he ran out of his house.

“Subject left on foot and does not possess a phone,” officials said. “He may be disoriented and in need of assistance.” Officials had been searching Mayfield Park since Tuesday. (Channel 2 Action News) Milton police Lt. Andrew Noblett has said that no foul play is suspected. Officials will continue to treat the incident as an active investigation, though. Authorities have not said what may have led Smith to leave his home or how he found his way to the park’s pond. “No further details will be released until the official cause and manner of death are determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner and all investigative leads have been thoroughly examined,” police said.