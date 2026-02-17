News

A.M. ATL: Stay class-y

Plus: Civil rights icon, Georgia gold
Morning, y’all! Happy Mardi Gras, or as they say in New Orleans, “Pick up your trash, you heathens! This is a public street, not a dumpster.” Carnival festivities were a little greener this year with biodegradable Mardi Gras beads. They’re made with okra seeds, so they’re still Southern through and through.

Let’s get to it.

LAWMAKERS TAKE ON TEACHER SHORTAGE

Lawmakers are considering new bills to keep hardworking Georgia teachers from saying, "Wow, I can't do this anymore."
Georgia legislators are working on bills that would take on the state’s precarious public school teacher situation.

Georgia actually has a good retention rate. Public schools held on to about 90% of their teaching staff last year. But other challenges make the long game trickier.

Here are some solutions cooking at the 2026 legislative session:

🔎 READ MORE: Who supports what and how educators are responding

APALACHEE SHOOTING SUSPECT’S DAD ON TRIAL

Colin Gray, the father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray, on the first day of his trial in Barrow County.
The trial of Colin Gray, the father of the Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray, started yesterday in Barrow County.

🔎 READ MORE: What to know about the trial, charges and people involved

Shooter allegedly drew dark inspiration

Colt Gray allegedly carried out the September 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School, killing two students and two teachers and injuring several others. It was the deadliest school shooting in Georgia history.

The teenager was obsessed with school shootings, prosecutors told the jury during opening statements. They say Gray made tributes to Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz and even sent him money.

🔎 READ MORE: Apalachee suspect ‘obsessed’ with school violence

THE PRESIDENT VISITS ATL THIS WEEK

President Donald Trump will swing by Rome, Georgia, on Thursday to tout his economic agenda. This is Trump’s first Peach State visit since his 2024 election victory.

While we are famously hospitable company, Trump likely isn’t visiting for the southern charm. He has things to prove.

🔎 READ MORE: What’s on GA Republican minds as Trump arrives

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️ The NAACP asked a judge to protect Georgia voters against “misuse” of voter data seized in last month’s FBI raid. (Remember, voter data includes personal info like addresses, birth dates and ID numbers.) The motion, cosigned by other organizations, asks the law to “order reasonable limits on the government’s use of the seized data.”

💰 State Rep. Dexter Sharper is expected to plead guilty to unemployment fraud perpetrated during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s the second state lawmaker to plead to such charges.

GEORGIA GOLD!

Monobob is like normal bobsled, except even scarier because you're alone.
Our girl did it! Douglasville resident, prolific Olympian and mom of two Elana Meyers Taylor grabbed gold in women’s monobob at the Milan Cortina Games.

This is history upon history here:

When she talked with the AJC earlier this year about motherhood and her long career, Taylor spoke her victory into existence.

“I have an unwavering belief in myself that I can pull it together when it counts the most,” she said.

The mind of a champion. Take notes.

🥇 READ MORE: Scenes from her historic win

NEWS BITES

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, civil rights icon, dies at 84

His daughter, Santita Jackson, confirmed that her father died at home, surrounded by family.

Intense curling drama at the Olympics is helping spread popularity of curling

Niche interest drama is one of the great pleasures of life. Please, make an entire documentary. We will be sat.

The ‘6-7’ craze is going strong at NBA and college basketball games

How creative! What a cool, cute trend! (Work with me here. Every time an adult is annoyed by dumb preteen memes, they get stronger.) Have fun, kids!

Freestyle skiers pick their hype-up and cool-down soundtracks at the Winter Games

“Whoa!” — Black Rob

“I’m Goin’ Down” — Bruce Springsteen

“Help!” — The Beatles

ON THIS DATE

Feb. 17, 1984

Golden moment for U.S. Scott Hamilton wipes away a tear after receiving the Olympic gold medal for figure skating at the Winter Olympics Thursday. Canada’s Brian Orser (left) won the silver medal and Josef Sabovcik of Czechoslovakia won the bronze.

Winter legends are everywhere this morning!

ONE MORE THING

I’ll be totally honest with you. I would have put money on “skiers” being spelled “skiiers.” It’s one of those words you don’t type often, unless you have a beat in winter sports or work in Vermont, I guess. It’s “skiers”! I don’t like it. It looks wrong.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

