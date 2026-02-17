A.M. ATL: Stay class-y

Morning, y’all! Happy Mardi Gras, or as they say in New Orleans, “Pick up your trash, you heathens! This is a public street, not a dumpster.” Carnival festivities were a little greener this year with biodegradable Mardi Gras beads. They’re made with okra seeds, so they’re still Southern through and through.
Let’s get to it.
LAWMAKERS TAKE ON TEACHER SHORTAGE
Lawmakers are considering new bills to keep hardworking Georgia teachers from saying, "Wow, I can't do this anymore."
Georgia legislators are working on bills that would take on the state’s precarious public school teacher situation.
Georgia actually has a good retention rate. Public schools held on to about 90% of their teaching staff last year. But other challenges make the long game trickier.
Burnout: About 44% of teachers leave the profession within five years, according to a Georgia education agency
Vacancies: Georgia has about 6,000 public school teacher vacancies
Here are some solutions cooking at the 2026 legislative session:
Make it easier for retired teachers to come back to work without losing benefits
Pay student teachers
Increase personal leave time (Georgia teachers usually get nine sick days and three personal or professional leave days a year)
Extend a tax credit that pays teachers $3,000 to accept jobs in a high-need subject area or certain underserved schools
Colt Gray allegedly carried out the September 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School, killing two students and two teachers and injuring several others. It was the deadliest school shooting in Georgia history.
The teenager was obsessed with school shootings, prosecutors told the jury during opening statements. They say Gray made tributes to Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz and even sent him money.
President Donald Trump will swing by Rome, Georgia, on Thursday to tout his economic agenda. This is Trump’s first Peach State visit since his 2024 election victory.
While we are famously hospitable company, Trump likely isn’t visiting for the southern charm. He has things to prove.
Election denial: Just weeks ago, the FBI raided a Fulton County elections center and seized truckloads of 2020 election ballots. Despite repeated proof to the contrary, Trump is still beating the election fraud drum. Concerned politicians warn he may use the situation to take wider control of Georgia’s elections.
Key campaigns: Wild coincidence, but Rome is the congressional district of former Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, whose successor will be chosen in a special election next month. Trump also hasn’t chosen a favorite in Georgia’s Republican contest to challenge Sen. Jon Ossoff in the midterms, and his favor could still affect the Georgia governor’s election.
🗳️ The NAACP asked a judge to protect Georgia voters against “misuse” of voter data seized in last month’s FBI raid. (Remember, voter data includes personal info like addresses, birth dates and ID numbers.) The motion, cosigned by other organizations, asks the law to “order reasonable limits on the government’s use of the seized data.”
Golden moment for U.S. Scott Hamilton wipes away a tear after receiving the Olympic gold medal for figure skating at the Winter Olympics Thursday. Canada’s Brian Orser (left) won the silver medal and Josef Sabovcik of Czechoslovakia won the bronze.
Winter legends are everywhere this morning!
ONE MORE THING
I’ll be totally honest with you. I would have put money on “skiers” being spelled “skiiers.” It’s one of those words you don’t type often, unless you have a beat in winter sports or work in Vermont, I guess. It’s “skiers”! I don’t like it. It looks wrong.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.