Second state lawmaker to plead guilty for pandemic unemployment fraud

State Rep. Dexter Sharper has requested to change his not guilty plea; hearing scheduled for next month.
State Reps. Dexter Sharper (left), D-Valdosta and Angela Moore, D-Stonecrest, pose for a photo during Savannah-Chatham Day Legislative Oyster Roast at Georgia Freight Depot in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)
By
1 hour ago

State Rep. Dexter Sharper is expected to plead guilty to lying to the government to receive unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharper, a Democrat from Valdosta serving his seventh term in the Georgia General Assembly, last week entered a motion in federal court in Atlanta to change his not guilty plea. A hearing has been scheduled next month.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia charged Shaper last month, claiming he improperly collected $13,825 in unemployment benefits between April 2020 and May 2021.

Shaper declined to comment to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, referring questions to his attorney. His attorney did not immediately respond to inquiries.

Prosecutors accuse Sharper of claiming he was unable to work for his party rental business, when they say he was earning money from that business, his government salary as a member of the House and as a musician.

He would become the second state lawmaker to plead guilty to making false statements in order to receive pandemic unemployment relief.

Former state Rep. Karen Bennett pleaded guilty in federal court in January to a similar charge.

The government recommended Bennett pay back the full amount she took, plus $100 in administrative fees and is not requesting she serve jail time.

She resigned Jan. 1 after 13 years in the Georgia Legislature, according to a letter obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor Ross set a sentencing date of April 15 for Bennett, though it could come sooner.

Sharper has not resigned his seat, but Gov. Brian Kemp could suspend him from office for adversely affecting the public and his duties.

State Rep. Sharon Henderson, D-Covington, was suspended from office in January, following the recommendation of a bipartisan, three-member commission. Prosecutors said she also collected federal pandemic unemployment benefits using false information, but Henderson has pleaded not guilty.

After Henderson was charged, U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg said more indictments against government officials would be coming. The AJC has reached out to clarify if there will be further indictments, following Bennett and Sharper’s charges.

About the Author

Michelle Baruchman covers the Georgia House of Representatives and statewide issues. She is a politics news and enterprise reporter covering statewide political stories.

