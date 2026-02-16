Trump to tout his economic agenda in northwest Georgia visit Thursday

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at his rally at McCamish Pavilion at Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The president will travel to Rome ahead of a special election in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

The appearance comes on the heels of the president’s endorsement of Republican former District Attorney Clay Fuller in the crowded race to succeed former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Early voting for the March 10 special election began Monday.

President Donald Trump is heading to Rome on Thursday, where he is expected to talk about his administration’s economic achievements.

Trump endorsed Fuller last week for the northwest Georgia seat. Nearly two dozen candidates initially qualified, though several dropped out after Trump made his choice clear.

The endorsement has intensified Republican anxiety over a bruising clash with former state Sen. Colton Moore, a grassroots favorite known for his ultraconservative views and flair for controversy. Moore has remained in the race, casting himself as an anti-establishment champion for the district.

The special election was triggered by Greene’s resignation amid an escalating feud with Trump, setting the stage for as many as five separate elections this year to fill the remainder of her term and the next one.

Local Republicans are also wary of Democrat Shawn Harris, a military veteran who lost to Greene in 2024. His backers hope a fractured GOP field could create an opening in a district that has long leaned heavily Republican.