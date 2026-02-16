Trump to tout his economic agenda in northwest Georgia visit Thursday

President Donald Trump is heading to Rome on Thursday, where he is expected to talk about his administration’s economic achievements.
The appearance comes on the heels of the president’s endorsement of Republican former District Attorney Clay Fuller in the crowded race to succeed former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Early voting for the March 10 special election began Monday.
Trump endorsed Fuller last week for the northwest Georgia seat. Nearly two dozen candidates initially qualified, though several dropped out after Trump made his choice clear.
The endorsement has intensified Republican anxiety over a bruising clash with former state Sen. Colton Moore, a grassroots favorite known for his ultraconservative views and flair for controversy. Moore has remained in the race, casting himself as an anti-establishment champion for the district.
The special election was triggered by Greene’s resignation amid an escalating feud with Trump, setting the stage for as many as five separate elections this year to fill the remainder of her term and the next one.
Local Republicans are also wary of Democrat Shawn Harris, a military veteran who lost to Greene in 2024. His backers hope a fractured GOP field could create an opening in a district that has long leaned heavily Republican.
Although Trump’s visit to the state comes in the thick of campaigning for the House seat, a release from the White House makes no mention of the race. Instead, Trump is expected to focus entirely on his economic message, including improvements in inflation, unemployment and prices on gasoline, energy costs and other economic measurements.
The visit will be Trump’s first to the state since his reelection in 2024.