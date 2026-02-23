Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/2013)

Atlanta’s deserted buildings could be used for homeless Kudos to the people who gave their effort to raise money for homes for the homeless.

Has anyone considered that we have many buildings that could be used to house the homeless? Driving through Atlanta, I see deserted schools, warehouses, motels and the list goes on and on. Is it possible to use homeless people to help renovate the deserted buildings, and then have them earn money, as well? Something to think about. Hope more people will see the need to work as a community to help the needy. Thanks to the organizations that are devoted to this cause. C. CALHOUN, ATLANTA Protesters to blame for business disruptions

While I am sure that many small businesses in Minnesota did suffer financially during their recent protests, it is ridiculous to expect all of us taxpayers (via the federal government) to bail them out.

Gov. Tim Walz and local mayors appeared to welcome the protesters. The shoving, blocking, fireworks, whistleblowing, etc., continued to work up the crowds and magnify and prolong the tension and destruction. If the politicians had been focused on local businesses, they should have been quelling the protests and working with the Department of Homeland Security to finish their mission so they would leave the area. GAIL VAIL, GREENSBORO Lessons learned from Trump No. 2 From Social Circle to Greenland, the negative reactions generated from the current administration have been felt far and wide. For the sake of our country, let’s hope these troubled times are making certain insights evident to all Americans (insights much more important than any expressions of voter “buyer’s remorse”).