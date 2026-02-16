News

A.M. ATL: Must be nice

Plus: ICE deportation, a cool tree
By
59 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Coffee is getting more expensive. I miss the days when I couldn’t tell the difference between good and bad coffee, because it all tasted like Chattahoochee runoff. Ignorance is bliss when you don’t care enough to spend on the good stuff. Then again, what isn’t getting more expensive these days? Pour another cup.

Let’s get to it.

NO WORK AND ALL PAY

The city of Atlanta hired a consultant to help verify signatures on the referendum petitions of opponents of the public safety training center. Some organizers are seen here in 2023 calling for more signatures.
The city of Atlanta hired a consultant to help verify signatures on the referendum petitions of opponents of the public safety training center. Some organizers are seen here in 2023 calling for more signatures.

Today in “local journalism accomplishes things,” the city of Atlanta ended a cushy contract with a former clerk who was paid more than $900,000 to work on a project that never began.

Here’s what really hurts: The payments were being made while the city was facing cuts and layoffs from a $33 million deficit.

🔎 READ MORE: How City Hall is working on better accountability

ATLANTA ARMY VET WITH 50+ YEARS IN THE US DEPORTED

Godfrey Wade, right, with fiancee April Watkins.
Godfrey Wade, right, with fiancee April Watkins.

Godfrey Wade, a Georgia Army veteran and decades-long resident of Atlanta, was recently deported to his birth country of Jamaica despite legally arriving in the U.S. as a child. Here’s how it happened:

His history and legal status:

What threatened his residency:

How he was apprehended:

Wade’s attorney and his family don’t think an Army veteran with two minor nonviolent crimes deserved such a punishment.

As thousands of immigrants are apprehended, jailed and deported by federal forces on claims of being in the U.S. illegally, the specific conditions of a single person’s experience show the complexity of such claims.

🔎 READ MORE: Wade’s family speaks out as legal fight continues

ROUGH TIME TO BE SELLING A HOUSE

It’s a buyer’s world in Atlanta right now. Nearly 7 in 10 metro Atlanta homes sold below asking price in 2025. That’s the highest proportion in nearly a decade.

In a statement to the AJC, a real estate economist confirmed the city simply has more sellers than buyers — a whopping 81% more in December, in fact.

🔎 READ MORE: Other trends that tipped the real estate balance

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🥊 The partial government shutdown persists. Lawmakers are at odds over requests for more oversight of federal immigration officers. That’s led to a pause in funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

🗳️ Derek Dooley is redefining “political outsider” in his bid for U.S. Senator. The former football coach says he didn’t vote for two decades, including the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

$38.3 billion

That’s how much federal immigration officials plan to spend to increase capacity at immigration detention centers. More than 75,000 immigrants are in ICE detention as of mid-January.

A COOL TREE

The renowned "Vince Dooley" camellia in bloom at Massee Lane Gardens.
The renowned "Vince Dooley" camellia in bloom at Massee Lane Gardens.

At Massee Lane Gardens in Marshallville, Georgia, Vince Dooley is in beautiful bloom.

Well, not the legendary University of Georgia football coach himself, may he rest in peace. This is a winter camellia tree whose specific cultivar bears Dooley’s name. Yes, of course the blooms are red.

Camellias are a Southern staple, and several varieties are named after Georgia heroes.

Dooley (the person) was a noted gardener and fan of camellias, so it’s a perfect tribute.

🌺 READ MORE: A winter wonderland near Peach County

NEWS BITES

‘Wuthering Heights’ debuts at No. 1 with $34.8 million first weekend

“Well, wuther me heights!” — a pirate who’s on a Brontë binge. (I’m so sorry. It sounded much funnier in my head.)

Whether it’s a mini-sabbatical or an adult gap year, more people are taking extended work breaks

We already have a word for “mini sabbatical.” It’s ... vacation.

How to make this pickleball venue’s License to Dill martini at home

Dill is a life-changing cocktail ingredient, you should try it.

What we can learn from lovebirds, the rare birds that mate for life

Lesson 1: To keep the spark alive, regurgitate into each other’s mouths.

ON THIS DATE

Feb. 16, 1933

Assassin’s shots diverted as former Atlanta woman courageously grasps arm. The courage of one small woman, who pitted her strength against the determination of a crazed gunman, probably saved President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt from injury or death. Mrs. W. F. Cross, wife of a Miami physician, formerly of Atlanta, who seized the pistol-arm of Giuseppe Zangara and grimly matched the muscles of her 100-pound body against him, Thursday told how she was able to divert the anarchist’s aim. “My mind grasped the situation in a flash,” she said. “I said to myself, ‘he’s going to kill the President.’ I caught him by the arm and twisted it up.”

Ninety-three years ago this month, Giuseppe Zangara tried to assassinate President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt in downtown Miami. Lillian Cross, “the heroine of the assassination attempt,” was so close to Zangara that family members found powder marks on her right cheek after the attack.

ONE MORE THING

Those of us with more advanced word-based brain rot sometimes butcher the English language by saying things like “my flabbers are gasted,” or “my gob is smacked.” I genuinely think “my heights are wuthered” should be an acceptable exclamation of surprise.

