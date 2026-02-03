3 killed, 30 displaced in large Cobb apartment fire

Three people died after a fire ripped through a Cobb County apartment complex late Sunday, according to authorities.
Around 30 people have been left without homes, fire officials said.
Firefighters were called around 10 p.m. to the Concord Crossing Apartments on Woodsong Way off Old Concord Road just outside Smyrna.
When crews arrived, they found fire billowing from a window of a second-floor apartment, fire officials said. The flames were threatening the third-floor unit just above it.
Bystanders told crews that people were still inside the apartment. Six victims were pulled from the unit, the fire department said. All of them were rushed to a hospital as first responders tried to save their lives. Three people did not survive. Officials have not yet identified those who died.
Several other people were rescued from balconies using ladders, officials said.
Two dozen apartments are uninhabitable, including eight that were heavily damaged, according to the fire department.
Volunteers from the American Red Cross Greater Atlanta Chapter assisted five families, for a total of 20 people, according to a statement the organization sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Fire crews continued to battle hot spots Monday morning to ensure the fire is extinguished before the investigation can begin, officials said.
— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.