UPS retires fleet of MD-11 planes after Louisville crash

After both UPS and FedEx grounded their MD-11s, the Federal Aviation Administration prohibited further flight of MD-11s until they could be inspected with corrective actions taken. The MD-11s in operation at the time of the crash were all cargo aircraft.
The announcement of the grounding came Tuesday as part of UPS’ fourth quarter earnings report.UPS said it retired its MD-11 fleet late last year. The company said it was an acceleration of its fleet modernization plans.
The move resulted in an after-tax charge of $137 million for the write-off of the MD-11 fleet in its fourth quarter financial results.