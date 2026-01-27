UPS retires fleet of MD-11 planes after Louisville crash

Fifteen people died as a result of the Nov. 4 crash, which occurred during takeoff from Louisville’s airport. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP 2025)

The airline had temporarily grounded its MD-11 fleet after a fatal November crash.

Fifteen people died as a result of the Nov. 4 crash , which occurred during takeoff from Louisville’s airport. The deceased included the three pilots on board and 12 people on the ground.

UPS has retired its entire MD-11 fleet of cargo aircraft, after a fatal crash in November of one the planes in Louisville, Kentucky.

Sandy Springs-based UPS grounded its MD-11s Nov. 7 as a precaution and on the recommendation of Boeing, which acquired MD-11 maker McDonnell Douglas in 1997.

UPS had 26 MD-11 planes, which made up about 9% of its total fleet of aircraft.

After both UPS and FedEx grounded their MD-11s, the Federal Aviation Administration prohibited further flight of MD-11s until they could be inspected with corrective actions taken. The MD-11s in operation at the time of the crash were all cargo aircraft.

The announcement of the grounding came Tuesday as part of UPS’ fourth quarter earnings report. UPS said it retired its MD-11 fleet late last year. The company said it was an acceleration of its fleet modernization plans.