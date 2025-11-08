Business

UPS grounds MD-11 fleet after Louisville plane crash

The move halts about 9% of the company’s fleet of planes.
The scene of UPS fatal plane crash is shown from above on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. Fourteen people have been confirmed dead so far. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP)
By
42 minutes ago

Sandy Springs-based UPS announced it is grounding its entire MD-11 fleet after the fatal crash Tuesday of one of its MD-11 planes in Louisville.

Fourteen people have been confirmed dead so far, after another victim of the crash was found late Friday in the field of debris from the wreckage. Those who died include the cargo plane’s three pilots as well as people who were on the ground.

Community members embrace during a vigil at the Great Lawn for those killed and missing after a UPS plane crashed on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (Jon Cherry/AP)
“Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety, we have made the decision to temporarily ground our MD-11 fleet,” UPS said.

The company said the grounding of its MD-11 fleet takes effect immediately.

“We made this decision proactively at the recommendation of the aircraft manufacturer,” UPS said in a written statement. Boeing, which acquired MD-11 maker McDonnell Douglas in 1997, is the plane’s manufacturer.

UPS said it has 26 MD-11 models, which make up about 9% of its total fleet of aircraft.

The MD-11 is a distinctive widebody aircraft with three jet engines. The aircraft, first launched in the mid-1980s, was offered in passenger and air cargo variants.

UPS said it has contingency plans in place “to ensure we can continue to deliver the reliable service our customers around the world count on.”

The company in a service alert after the crash warned that its delivery times for packages and air freight might be affected.

FedEx, based in Memphis, Tennessee, is also grounding its MD-11 fleet.

MD-11s make up around 4% of FedEx’s fleet of about 700 planes. It said it is grounding the planes “as we conduct a thorough safety review based on the recommendation of the manufacturer.”

FedEx also said it is implementing contingency plans to minimize disruptions.

UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday fully loaded with fuel after taking off from Louisville bound for Honolulu, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash occurred at UPS’ Louisville hub, which it calls Worldport. The National Transportation Safety Board is in Louisville investigating the crash.

According to the NTSB, as the plane rolled down the runway for takeoff, a large plume of fire came from the left wing area.

The left engine came off the wing during the takeoff roll, board member Todd Inman said.

The plane lifted off and gained enough altitude to clear the fence at the end of the runway,

But then the aircraft hit buildings and the ground outside the airport property. A fire erupted, stretching for almost half a mile.

