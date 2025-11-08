UPS grounds MD-11 fleet after Louisville plane crash

Fourteen people have been confirmed dead so far, after another victim of the crash was found late Friday in the field of debris from the wreckage. Those who died include the cargo plane’s three pilots as well as people who were on the ground.
Community members embrace during a vigil at the Great Lawn for those killed and missing after a UPS plane crashed on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (Jon Cherry/AP)
“Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety, we have made the decision to temporarily ground our MD-11 fleet,” UPS said.
The company said the grounding of its MD-11 fleet takes effect immediately.
“We made this decision proactively at the recommendation of the aircraft manufacturer,” UPS said in a written statement. Boeing, which acquired MD-11 maker McDonnell Douglas in 1997, is the plane’s manufacturer.
UPS said it has 26 MD-11 models, which make up about 9% of its total fleet of aircraft.
The MD-11 is a distinctive widebody aircraft with three jet engines. The aircraft, first launched in the mid-1980s, was offered in passenger and air cargo variants.
UPS said it has contingency plans in place “to ensure we can continue to deliver the reliable service our customers around the world count on.”