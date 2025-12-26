Nation & World News A scrapyard worker injured in the UPS plane crash dies on Christmas, raising deaths to 15 FILE - Allen Wilson, right, hugs an attendee after they wrote on crosses for victims during a vigil Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Louisville, Ky., after a UPS plane crashed at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

By Associated Press 17 hours ago link copied

A Cuban immigrant who had built a new life working at a Kentucky scrapyard died on Christmas Day from severe burns suffered in last month’s UPS cargo plane crash, raising the death toll to 15, officials said. Alain Rodriguez Colina was on the ground when the plane, fully loaded with fuel for a flight to Hawaii, plowed into businesses after departing Louisville’s airport, exploding in a massive fireball. Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed his death via social media.

“May Alain’s memory be a blessing,” the mayor said late Thursday. Three pilots and multiple people died after the plane’s left engine detached during takeoff on Nov. 4, and cracks were later found where the engine connected to the wing, the National Transportation Safety Board said. Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport is home the largest UPS package delivery hub. Colina, a Cuban immigrant, had worked at the nearby Grade A Auto Parts & Recycling since 2023, moving up rapidly to the position of metal buyer, said owner and CEO Sean Garber in a phone interview Friday. Colina embraced the company’s culture and life in Louisville and even became a University of Kentucky fan. His mother and siblings lived in the area and he had a daughter in Cuba, he said. Workers at the scrapyard have described the scramble to help survivors after the crash. Colina had been with a customer and a coworker who died, Garber said. Colina got out, but he was burned over 50% of his body and doctors didn’t give him much of a chance for recovery. He was in an induced coma, never regaining consciousness. His family visited often.

After surviving so many weeks, it seemed like he was starting to heal, and Garber said concern was mixed with optimism. But on Thursday, Colina took a turn for the worse.