Metro Atlanta Snow falling in North Georgia, parts of metro Atlanta Peak snowfall is projected between 7 a.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday. A convoy of Georgia Department of Transportation brine trucks treats roads in Atlanta on Friday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Caroline Silva Updated 2 minutes ago link copied

Snow has been steadily falling in North Georgia and has made its way into metro Atlanta. Just last weekend, Georgians were forced to hunker down at home because of wintry weather.

This time around, though, you may want to step outside and make a snow angel. Snow began early Saturday in far North Georgia. It will continue expanding south and east through the morning and into the afternoon. The National Weather Service said peak snowfall is projected between 7 a.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday as a punishing cold from the Arctic arrives and clashes with rain showers trailing north from the Gulf Coast. RELATED Kemp issues state of emergency as Georgia preps for snow, bitter cold Snow blankets roads before sunrise at Blairsville Square in Union County on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (Courtesy of Blairsville-Union County Chamber of Commerce)

Nearly half an inch of snow fell before sunrise in Appalachian foothills communities in the northeastern part of the state, including Blairsville in Union County and Young Harris in neighboring Towns County.

By 8 a.m., nearly 3 inches of snow had fallen in parts of Union, according to fire Chief David Dyer. Around 8:30 a.m., parts of northeast and east metro Atlanta — including Gainesville, Cumming, Buford, Suwanee and Lawrenceville — were seeing snow. Several winter weather alerts are in effect across the state, including a winter storm warning covering Atlanta and much of the metro area. Within the I-285 Perimeter, between a half-inch to 2 inches of snow could accumulate. The further east you go, the more snow accumulation is predicted. Areas such as Athens could see up to 6 inches.

What’s the forecast? The winter storm warning spans most of east Georgia as far north as Murray County, west toward Fulton County and south toward Laurens County. In areas of far North Georgia, that warning began 7 p.m. Friday, while in the rest of the state it began at 1 a.m. Saturday. The warning is set to expire at 1 a.m. Sunday. In parts of the metro area, including the city, the NWS anticipates “heavy snow.” Accumulations could reach up to 2 inches with higher amounts locally. Overall, the areas within the winter storm warning could see up to 6 inches of snow, with the higher amounts mostly in east Georgia, such as Gainesville, Blairsville, Athens and Washington. RELATED Winter storm threat forces Atlanta cancellations, closures including aquarium

This is the type of snow that will get lifted by the wind, and gusts of up to 35 mph are expected. The Weather Service warns that poor visibility and slick roads could make driving a bad idea. As you could probably guess, it’s going to be cold — extremely cold. In Atlanta, the high will reach only 27 degrees Saturday. That’s not much different from what far North Georgia and the eastern half of the state will experience. Parts of South Georgia, where snow is not expected, will barely make it above freezing. The wind chill will make temperatures feel even more bitter. Temps could feel about 10 degrees colder during the day and will drop into the single digits in the evening and overnight. The coldest wind chills began at 1 a.m. Saturday and will last until late Sunday, according to the Weather Service.

“Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat,” the NWS said. “Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat.” Parts of northwest and Middle Georgia not in the warning zone are under a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. Saturday. It includes parts as far north as Whitfield County to Troup County toward Crawford County and Toombs County. Some snow could appear in those areas, though it’s unpredictable where it will land, and accumulation could possibly reach up to 1 inch, the Weather Service said. Winds will also be strong. The entire state is under an extreme cold warning from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday due to wind chill that will plummet temperatures. In parts of South Georgia, that warning begins earlier at 1 p.m.

Impacts around the state Nearly all Georgians had power early Saturday morning as the winter storm moved south. At 7 a.m., Georgia Power’s interactive outage map showed fewer than 130 of the company’s 2.8 million customers statewide were without electricity. A separate map maintained by Georgia EMC, which represents Georgia’s 41 electric membership cooperatives, showed it had less than 40 customers without power. Georgia Power and the EMCs said they were prepared to restore power through the weekend, warning that icy conditions and wind gusts could spur outages. This bout of winter weather isn’t expected to cause the widespread power outages seen last weekend, which featured freezing rain. RELATED Bitter cold will test Georgia’s power grid. Utilities say they’re ready. More than 575 flights have been canceled Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.com. Of the flights still on the docket, delays were minimal.

The cancellations as of 8 a.m. included about a third of Delta Air Lines’ schedule for the day. Its regional Delta Connection partners were also being heavily affected, with Endeavor Air canceling 45% of its Atlanta flights and SkyWest canceling 64% of its flights, according to FlightAware. More than a quarter of all inbound flights to Hartsfield-Jackson had been canceled, while a third of all outbound flights were canceled. Other airports in the Southeast — including those in Charlotte, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; New Orleans; and Raleigh, North Carolina — had similar flight impacts to Atlanta’s primary airport. How Georgia prepared Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Friday ahead of the wintry weather. The executive order is separate from the one issued last week when Georgia faced an ice storm threat. GEMA activated their state operations center noon Friday. The state of emergency will last until Feb. 6.