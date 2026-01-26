Bitter cold will test Georgia’s power grid. Utilities say they’re ready.

Georgia’s electric utilities are still focused on turning the power back on for customers affected by ice in the northern half of the state. With the wintry precipitation over, however, their attention will turn to another challenge: bitter cold and an expected surge in demand for electricity.
Georgia Power and the state’s electric membership cooperatives say they’re ready to meet customers’ power needs.
“I don’t have any concerns,” said Rick Anderson, a senior vice president at Georgia Power, who oversees most of the company’s power generation resources. “I’m very confident in what we’ve done.”
Still, other utilities in the South have struggled with winter demands, and the cold snap could be a test for Georgia’s power providers.
Georgia and neighboring Southeastern states were expected to see dangerously cold temperatures starting Monday, before lows dip into the teens and even single digits Tuesday morning. Keeping homes and businesses warm in those frigid temperatures is likely to send demand for electricity through the roof.
Ice coats power lines in the Inman Park neighborhood of Atlanta during a break in a winter storm Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Georgia Power said it has invested in significant resiliency upgrades over the past few years in response to past winter storms.
But these high-stress, high-demand winter weather situations have caused major problems in other states in the past — sometimes with tragic consequences.
Another deep freeze that gripped the Southeastaround Christmas in 2022forced utilities like the Tennessee Valley Authority to use rolling power outages to keep their grid from failing. In that case, it was critical instruments at coal and gas plants thatfroze once again, taking key power resources offline.
Georgia’s close call
Georgia and its largest electric utility, Georgia Power, have avoided blackouts or major failures, but not without some close calls.
Southern Co., Georgia Power’s parent, was one of many major electric utilities in the South, Northeast and Midwest that had to issue a so-called “energy emergency alert” during that 2022 Christmas freeze, according to a report from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the North American Electric Reliability Corp. and regional agencies.
An energy emergency alert is when an electric company’s power grid is strained because of high demand, to the point that it either may have to get emergency power from a neighboring utility or start rolling blackouts to prevent the entire grid from failing.
Southern had to borrow emergency power from Florida Power & Light Co. early Christmas Eve morning that year, according to a separate report. That allowed the utility to meet what was then its all-time December record peak in the morning and later supply emergency power to neighboring electric companies.
FERC and the other agencies analyzed what went wrong during the storm, which left millions in the Eastern U.S. without electricity, especially after dozens of power plants either failed to operate when utilities turned them on or tripped offline during the storm.
The agencies also looked at the reliability of the nation’s natural gas infrastructure.
Electric utilities in the South had spent billions weatherizing the grid and power plants after the 2014 polar vortex, whose record cold weather exposed vulnerabilities.
Despite those investments, when the cold hit again in December 2022, equipment at natural gas and coal-powered plants throughout the Southeast still froze. In other parts of the country, 70% of the power plants that failed were powered by natural gas.
Georgia Power is among several electric companies in the South building new natural gas plants to meet the unprecedented electricity demand for data centers, warehouses packed with servers that power artificial intelligence and our digital lives.
Anderson, the Georgia Power executive, said the utility has learned from past storms and has continued to improve the weather resilience at key power plants. He said the company has installed heating strips and more insulation on critical pipes, instruments and other infrastructure.
Georgia EMC, the trade association representing Georgia’s 41 electric membership cooperatives, said its members also feel they have “adequate generation capacity” to meet the demands of the arctic cold.
“System conditions can always change,” said Kim Broun, a spokesperson for Georgia EMC. “However, we believe that we are well prepared to meet members’ needs through the upcoming cold weather conditions.”
If Georgia Power and its parent, Southern, make it through this cold snap unscathed, they might set a record for winter electricity demand in the process.
The record for winter demand on Southern’s system was set on the morning of Jan. 17, 2024, when it hit 39,934 megawatts of demand. Right now, Anderson said the utility giant might approach that level Tuesday morning — it’s projecting 38,400 megawatts of demand systemwide.
“I mean, if things get a little bit colder, then all of a sudden we are right at the same peak or higher,” Anderson said. Still, he stressed his belief that they’re prepared to meet it.
A note of disclosure
This coverage is supported by a partnership with Green South Foundation and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at AJC.com/donate/climate.
Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.
Kristi Swartz is an AJC contributing writer covering climate change and related matters. She writes about how climate change impacts people’s lives, from extreme weather hitting parts of the state more frequently, to higher electricity bills, insurance premiums and health care expenses.
