Winter storm threat forces Atlanta cancellations, closures including aquarium

Venues affected also include Truist Park, Schwartz Theatre.
The Georgia Aquarium will be closed Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, and will have a delayed opening at noon on Sunday. (AJC 2005)
Updated 6 minutes ago

For the second weekend in a row, the threat of inclement weather throughout metro Atlanta and North Georgia has prompted several closures and cancellations.

Below is a running list of confirmed closures and cancellations in the area; please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more updates.

Closures

Georgia Aquarium

The aquarium will be closed Saturday and will have a delayed opening at noon on Sunday. Guests with tickets for Saturday and Sunday can visit any day through the end of 2026 and their tickets will be honored.

Third baseman Austin Riley reads a children’s book during the 2025 Braves Fest. This year’s event has been canceled. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Braves)
Atlanta Botanical Garden

The Midtown and Gainesville locations will be closed on Saturday. Operations are expected to resume on Sunday.

Cancellations and postponements

Braves Fest

Braves Fest, set to take place Saturday at Truist Park, has been canceled.

A statement on the Atlanta Braves’ website addressed the decision to cancel:

“Braves Country is vast and we were very excited to celebrate with the more than 76,000 fans who had claimed tickets for the event. However, given the anticipated impact throughout our region, we want to ensure the safety of our fans who were planning to travel from near and far for the event.”

Atlanta Loves Art

The Eastside Beltline Atlanta Loves Art show that was rescheduled from last weekend because of inclement weather has been postponed to February, with a new date forthcoming.

Emory Campus events

Pianist Gloria Chien’s concerts set for Friday at Emory’s Oxford College, and Saturday’s concert and masterclass on Emory’s main campus have been canceled.

DeKalb County food distribution

Saturday’s planned DeKalb County government food distribution has been postponed.

County school event cancellations

Citing hazardous travel conditions in the event of snowfall, the school systems in Clayton and Rockdale counties are canceling or postponing any district-related activities or athletic events for both Saturday and Sunday. The Henry County School District will cancel all school and district events scheduled for Saturday.

Emory University will close campuses for the weekend starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Classes, activities and athletic events scheduled through Sunday are canceled.

