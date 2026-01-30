Winter storm threat forces Atlanta cancellations, closures including aquarium

The aquarium will be closed Saturday and will have a delayed opening at noon on Sunday. Guests with tickets for Saturday and Sunday can visit any day through the end of 2026 and their tickets will be honored.
Third baseman Austin Riley reads a children’s book during the 2025 Braves Fest. This year’s event has been canceled. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Braves)
Braves Fest, set to take place Saturday at Truist Park, has been canceled.
A statement on the Atlanta Braves’ website addressed the decision to cancel:
“Braves Country is vast and we were very excited to celebrate with the more than 76,000 fans who had claimed tickets for the event. However, given the anticipated impact throughout our region, we want to ensure the safety of our fans who were planning to travel from near and far for the event.”
Saturday’s planned DeKalb County government food distribution has been postponed.
County school event cancellations
Citing hazardous travel conditions in the event of snowfall, the school systems in Clayton and Rockdale counties are canceling or postponing any district-related activities or athletic events for both Saturday and Sunday. The Henry County School District will cancel all school and district events scheduled for Saturday.
Emory University will close campuses for the weekend starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Classes, activities and athletic events scheduled through Sunday are canceled.
Georgia snow storm
Parts of metro Atlanta and all of northeast Georgia are under a winter storm watch Friday evening through Sunday morning. The system could bring heavy snow to the region. Here’s the latest forecast.
Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.
