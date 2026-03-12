Metro Atlanta DeKalb school bus crash sends 5 to hospital after car runs red light, officials say The incident involved children who attend Montclair Elementary School in Brookhaven, the district said. A DeKalb County school bus is loaded onto a tow truck along with a passenger car after a crash on Clairmont Road on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

A DeKalb County school bus crashed early Thursday, sending the driver and four elementary students to a hospital, according to the school system. The bus was transporting 29 students to Montclair Elementary School in Brookhaven when the crash happened not far from the school, according to a DeKalb County School District spokesperson.

The condition of the driver and four students taken to the hospital was not released, but the district said they would undergo “further evaluation.” “The remaining students were taken safely to school,” the district said in its statement. Brookhaven police said only the driver and one student were taken by ambulance to a hospital and with non-life threatening injuries but that additional students may have been taken after an initial assessment. A DeKalb County school bus driver and four students were taken to a hospital for evaluation after a crash Thursday morning. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Police, in a statement, said the incident happened just before 7 a.m. and involved two other vehicles as the bus traveled on Century Boulevard and approached Clairmont Road and Clairmont Way.