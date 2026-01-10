Georgia News Power outages reported across Georgia as storm continues More than 15,000 customers report problems, and Newnan postpones its MLK parade because of rain and wind.

Thousands of Georgians are without electricity because of a storm moving through the state. There have been 45 counties impacted so far, with more than 15,000 losing power, according to the Georgia Power Outage Map.

Data from the Georgia Electric Membership Corp. lists more than 10,000 outages so far. The bulk of them are in metro Atlanta, with more than 1,000 on the western part of the state. RELATED Showers soak North Georgia as cold front pushes out springlike warmth Coweta County has been the most heavily impacted. At one point, about 5,600 customers in the county were without power. Approximately 1,500 residents in the Ashley Park area were without power because of a fallen tree that impacted electrical lines, according to Newnan police. Power was restored within an hour. The heavy rain caused Newnan to postpone its Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, scheduled for Saturday, until Jan. 24.

Portions of North Georgia are under a flood watch until Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service, which anticipates widespread rainfall of 2 to 4 inches, with some areas getting up to 6 inches.