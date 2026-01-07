Metro Atlanta Fulton commission tees up budget vote that could increase property tax rate New budget proposal includes $19.5M more to comply with federal consent degree to improve conditions at county jail. The Fulton County Commission — pictured at a meeting Saturday, Dec. 3, 2025 — deferred a budget vote Wednesday until Jan. 21. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Fulton County ended 2025 with $20 million more than projected six months ago, but county management is still proposing a budget that anticipates a property tax rate increase of more than 4%. County Manager Dick Anderson and Chief Financial Officer Sharon Whitmore presented year-end financial results and the updated 2026 budget proposal Wednesday to the County Commission. The board could have approved a budget Wednesday but deferred the vote until Jan. 21.

RELATED Fulton County proposes property tax increase for jail improvements The estimated tax rate is unchanged from November’s initial budget proposal, but the update includes about $19.5 million more for compliance with a federal legal agreement to improve miserable conditions at the Fulton County Jail. That brings the total amount for compliance with the agreement, known as a consent decree, to about $53 million — triple what the county spent last year. Much of it will likely be spent on hiring detention officers for the dangerously understaffed jail, Anderson said. Fulton has spent millions on hiring drives and recruitment and retention incentives, and this year’s budget proposal includes cost-of-living raises. The county is still awaiting a third-party analysis of staffing levels and practices.

“We know what we need to commit to that,” Anderson said. “That needs to be the highest priority within the jail.”

RELATED Fulton County, sheriff nine months late on required jail implementation plan The updated Fulton County budget includes about $19.5 million more than initially allocated for 2026 to comply with a consent degree ordering the county to improve conditions at the Fulton County Jail, pictured in 2019. (Elijah Nouvelage for the AJC 2019) Commissioners said the budget proposal will need further revisions to support two new state court judges set to be appointed next week. State court handles misdemeanor and traffic cases as well as civil litigation. Solicitor General Keith Gammage, Court Administrator Donald Talley, the current and previous chief state court judges and a representative from the public defender’s office said more attorneys and other staffers are needed. Under the budget proposal presented Wednesday, the new judges would have fewer attorneys assigned to their courtrooms than the established judges. The proposal funds $2.8 million for new state court positions out of a requested $5.1 million. “These are minimum constitutional standards,” Gammage said. “Someone may get stabbed in this dilapidated jail who needed mental health treatment, but my prosecutors have 500 cases to manage and one of the cases might have 12 charges.”

Some commissioners asked Whitmore to reallocate funding instead of increasing the proposed budget for state court staffing. Some of the costs could come out of the consent decree account, Commissioner Bob Ellis said. Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis — pictured during a 2023 meeting with the North Fulton Municipal Association — asked Wednesday if funding could be reallocated instead of increasing the proposed budget for state court staffing. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023) “I think we all want to see this come out of the gate with success,” he said. The overall budget would total nearly $1.1 billion, an increase of about 16% over last year’s spending. The County Commission sets property tax rates in the summer, but the budget proposal is built on the assumption that the general fund tax rate would increase by 0.39 mills, or 39 cents for every $1,000 in assessed property value. That would cost $62.40 for the owner of a home with a fair market value of $400,000.