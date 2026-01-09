Metro Atlanta Fani Willis’ office misled court, delayed Young Thug’s assets, judge says Judge told Fulton prosecutors they have until 5 p.m. Friday to return the rapper’s stuff. Atlanta rapper Young Thug performs at State Farm Arena on Dec. 16, 2025. The concert washis first major Atlanta show since his jail release, with probation terms that include a ban from metro Atlanta. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office misled the court about its reasons for putting off filing an appeal of an order to return $150,000 in cash, luxury cars, jewelry and other assets seized from Atlanta rapper Young Thug, a judge said Wednesday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker had already ordered prosecutors to fork over the goods in August, and Wednesday’s order essentially reinforced that, setting a deadline for Friday at 5 p.m. But it also included a scathing assessment of how the DA’s office has handled its attempt to appeal the earlier decision.

For one thing, ahead of the August hearing, Willis’ office declined to split the cost for a court reporter to take a transcript of the hearing, instead forcing the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, to pay for it himself, according to the order. When the hearing didn’t go in prosecutors’ favor, it sought to appeal and reached out to Williams’ attorneys for the contact information for the court reporter so the DA could get a transcript to use in its appeal. Then, it askedWhitaker for two extensions on deadlines for its appeal, saying the court reporter needed time to finish the transcript. RELATED Thanks to a legal technicality, Young Thug is getting his stuff back Judge Paige Reese Whitaker listens during the sentencing of Christian Eppinger lst year. Eppinger was the final defendant in the lengthy “Young Slime Life” gang case. Whitaker presided over the end of the YSL trial after Judge Ural Glanville was recused. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025) But Whitaker said the DA admitted it had failed to ever reach out to the court reporter for the transcript in the first place, so there isn’t an acceptable explanation for why the appeal is so late. The delay, the judge said, is “inexcusable.”

“To repeatedly request extensions over a period of months without making any effort, much less a diligent inquiry, as to the transcription status with the court reporter or the court reporting company constitutes a lack of reasonable justification, and the State’s conduct is inexcusable,” Whitaker wrote in Wednesday’s order.

As a result of “misinforming the court and the parties,” Whitaker dismissed the state’s appeal and ordered the return of Williams’ property — which includes nearly $150,000 in cash, a fleet of luxury vehicles and an assortment of jewelry — by Friday. The items were seized from the musician’s home after his 2022 arrest on gang and racketeering charges. A spokesperson for the DA’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Whitaker’s order. This is not the first time Whitaker has called out conduct by Fulton prosecutors in the Young Thug case. During the YSL trial, Whitaker scolded Chief Deputy DA Adriane Love for her handling of the sprawling case that eventually became Georgia’s longest-running jury trial. “I truly am struggling with whether all of this is purposeful or this is just really poor lawyering on the part of members of the state’s team,” Whitaker said at the time. “Either way it’s really unfortunate. If it’s something other than poor lawyering, then it is more than unfortunate.” Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, stood trial on gang and racketeering charges. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)