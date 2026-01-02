2-year-old critically injured in deadly Rockdale shooting, deputies say

A toddler was critically injured in a shooting at a home near Conyers, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)

Deputies were called shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on Setters Trail near Conyers to respond to a report of a shooting. The first deputy arrived minutes later and began rendering aid to the toddler, who was struck by gunfire, the Rockdale sheriff’s office said.

A 2-year-old child was critically injured and a man killed himself during a domestic incident in Rockdale County, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

The child, whose name was not released, was flown to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

In the home’s backyard, deputies found the body of 29-year-old Hasan Boddie. Officials said he appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A weapon was found next to his body, investigators said.

No additional details were provided regarding what led to the shooting. Officials did not release details on the relationship between the child and man.

“Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the domestic dispute, interviewing other involved parties, as well as Mr. Boddie’s motive,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Any updates received from investigators will be released once it becomes available.”