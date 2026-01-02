Metro Atlanta

2-year-old critically injured in deadly Rockdale shooting, deputies say

Man identified as Hasan Boddie found dead from self-inflicted gunshot, according to investigators.
A toddler was critically injured in a shooting at a home near Conyers, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)
A toddler was critically injured in a shooting at a home near Conyers, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)
By
58 minutes ago

A 2-year-old child was critically injured and a man killed himself during a domestic incident in Rockdale County, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Deputies were called shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on Setters Trail near Conyers to respond to a report of a shooting. The first deputy arrived minutes later and began rendering aid to the toddler, who was struck by gunfire, the Rockdale sheriff’s office said.

The child, whose name was not released, was flown to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

In the home’s backyard, deputies found the body of 29-year-old Hasan Boddie. Officials said he appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A weapon was found next to his body, investigators said.

RELATED
Douglasville man shook 3-month-old daughter to death, police say

No additional details were provided regarding what led to the shooting. Officials did not release details on the relationship between the child and man.

“Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the domestic dispute, interviewing other involved parties, as well as Mr. Boddie’s motive,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Any updates received from investigators will be released once it becomes available.”

Property records show Boddie had owned the home where the incident took place since March 2023.

RELATED
Man kills adult daughter, himself in Cherokee County woods, officials say

About the Author

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

More Stories

The Latest

Downtown Connector crash

Woman killed after exiting disabled SUV, leading to Downtown Connector pileup

31m ago

Atlanta judge lifts lid on Fani Willis’ Trump prosecution evidence

3 hours, 21 minutes, 37 seconds. A MARTA world record?

Keep Reading

Man kills adult daughter, himself in Cherokee County woods, officials say

Second suspect in 2023 deaths of Atlanta veteran, teen arrested in Minnesota

‘Silly words’ on Instagram led to Cobb shooting that killed 9-month-old

Featured

Young Thug Live From Atlanta

Fani Willis’ office misled court, delayed Young Thug’s assets, judge says

Gullah Geechee face new development, tax challenges on Sapelo Island

‘Musty’ Atlanta water creates pain point for metro area restaurants