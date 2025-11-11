Metro Atlanta Atlanta spent only 15% of $660M infrastructure funds approved by voters A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know about Atlanta City Hall. A pedestrian crosses Ponce De Leon Avenue as automobiles travel through the intersection of Ponce De Leon Avenue and Monroe Drive NE, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Atlanta. This intersection is one of a several that are slated for upgrades under the Moving Atlanta Forward infrastructure bond complete street projects. Currently residents cross the streets in potentially dangerous manners and the sidewalks are damaged or incomplete. (Jason Getz/AJC)

While the city has ramped up its speed to complete a lengthy list of promised infrastructure projects as part of the sweeping Moving Atlanta Forward bond package, spending of the approved funds is still slow. Only about 15% of the $660 million allotted for capital projects across the city has been spent in the last four years, according to a recent audit of the program.

That’s only a 5% increase in spending from the last program audit released in January. In 2022, Atlanta voters overwhelmingly backed what city officials hailed as the biggest infrastructure investment in history when they approved $750 million to fund improvements to public safety facilities, parks and recreation spaces, along with transportation projects. But city officials have faced heavy criticism for their failure to deliver on the lengthy project list — particularly the included safe street upgrades. “Despite improvements, some projects slated to begin in 2024 have not yet begun, and projects in some council districts continue to advance more quickly than others,” the audit says.

Of the lengthy 200-project list, 168 have started, but more than one-third are still in the planning phase.

This map shows spending of Moving Atlanta Forward infrastructure bond programs fund by Atlanta City Council District. (Courtesy of the Atlanta City Auditor's Office) City Council districts with the highest spending are 8 and 12, at 65% and 60%, respectively. It’s a stark difference with District 2, which has spent the least of its budgeted funds at 4%. All the other council districts have at least 20% of their funds spent. The audit warns that if earlier projects go over budget, the city may need to reduce the scope of later projects — or cancel them altogether. “There’s a conversation that needs to be had in terms of where we started with the legislation in 2022 and where we are now,” Atlanta Department of Transportation Commissioner Solomon Caviness told council members recently. “The timelines that were originally scoped versus the reality of delivering on these projects. Are they buildable?” he said.

The comments sparked concern among council members who have faced heat from residents frustrated with the lack of progress. “That makes me very anxious (because it) suggests that some are not buildable,” said Council member Alex Wan, who noted the uncertainty that project cost changes can have on the city’s budget. The fact that “we’re only at 15% is really alarming to me,” he said. Failure to deliver on capital projects as the city continues to grow became a key focus for candidates running in last week’s municipal election. The issue was top-of-mind for Council President-elect Marci Collier Overstreet on election night. Overstreet said she heard voters echo the same concern.

"I really want us to make sure that we are looking at every corner of the city of Atlanta and talk about project delivery — things that we've already paid for as taxpayers," she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "If we get our projects delivered, we all win," Overstreet said.