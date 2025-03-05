Propel ATL report: infrastructure upgrades needed to protect pedestrians

For the first time, the annual report from Propel ATL looked at the three jurisdictions served by MARTA: Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties. Previous reports looked only at the city of Atlanta.

While only 1% of the 103,137 traffic crashes in 2023 involved a pedestrian, cyclist or wheelchair-user, they were more likely to lead to death. Pedestrian fatalities account for nearly one-third of the 344 traffic deaths across the three counties that year.

Overall, pedestrian fatalities declined in 2023, with one exception: DeKalb County, where 42 pedestrians were killed, an increase of 40% over the year prior.

One of those killed was Alexandria Miller, a 20-year-old who was struck by a car while crossing Memorial Drive on Christmas Eve. Miller was crossing the nine-lane road where it intersects with Hambrick Road near Stone Mountain.

Two other people were killed at the same intersection that year. Multi-lane, high-speed roads like Memorial Drive situated in suburban areas account for most of the fatal and severe injuries reported in 2023.

“Everyone should be able to travel and do things,” Miller’s mother Kizzy Stewart said in a statement. “It doesn’t matter if it’s three in the morning or three in the afternoon.”

Propel ATL found that a significant number of pedestrian crashes — 88% — happened within a quarter mile of bus stops, which by their nature result in increased foot traffic by riders boarding and getting off buses.

MARTA is using federal grant money to make safety improvements to nearly 200 of its 9,000 bus stops, a process that began last year. Improvements include the addition of crosswalks, ADA ramps, curb extensions and medians, depending on the location.

MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher said the Safe Routes to Transit program is trying to address street conditions that weren’t built with transit in mind.

“Roads have historically been designed to prioritize vehicular access and can create less than ideal conditions for bus stop placement and customer accessibility,” Fisher said.

Propel ATL’s report also makes the case that infrequent bus service could be a factor. Pedestrians trying to catch a bus may be more likely to cross without a crosswalk signal if they’re worried about a lengthy wait for the next bus.

“You end up with this perfect storm,” Serna said.

MARTA is in the process of redesigning its bus network to prioritize more frequent service. The transit agency is in the final weeks of seeking public comment on the plans, which will go into effect later this year.

Fisher said the redesign will bring frequent service to 18 corridors, up from five. Under the proposal, an estimated 95,000 more people will be within walking distance of bus service running every 15 minutes, or faster.

In addition to infrastructure improvements, Propel ATL is pushing for the state to study the issue. The group is backing a bill championed by Veronica Watts, who was left with a concussion and broken nose after being hit by a car in Midtown Atlanta in 2022. That bill would create a committee to make legislative recommendations. The proposal advanced Monday following Watts’ testimony before a Senate committee.

“There’s a lot that needs to be done,” Watts told legislators. “It will better our society if we can walk outside or bike outside without fear.”

Serna said many of the changes that could improve safety are simple. But debate over a crosswalk on Peachtree Street showcases the uphill battle advocates have faced getting changes implemented.

Pradeep Sood, a 67-year-old man, was killed in January while crossing the street at a faded crosswalk between Peachtree Center and AmericasMart. The crosswalk was added in 2021 when the city of Atlanta narrowed the road from four to two lanes, then allowed to fade after the city went back to four lanes following opposition.

The city removed the faded crosswalk this week after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Sood’s death. Officials said the street will be evaluated for safety improvements as part of a project slated to begin in fall 2026.

On Monday, Atlanta City Council introduced a non-binding resolution that would ask the mayor’s office to reinstall the crosswalk. That resolution will be debated in the council’s Transportation Committee next week.

Serna said it’s a perfect example of how efforts to implement safety improvements are moving too slowly.

“The projects are not getting built fast enough,” she said.