South Fulton officer arrested, accused of sexual assault

South Fulton police officer Micheal Shealey Cockran was arrested after being accused of sexual assault, officials said. (Courtesy of the Georgia Peace Officer Standards & Training Council)

Micheal Cockran has since been fired from the police department.

Micheal Cockran has since been fired from the police department.

Micheal Shealey Cockran, a patrol officer with the department, faces charges of improper sexual contact by an employee and violation of oath by a public officer, jail records show. A South Fulton police spokesperson said the incident, described as a sexual assault, happened Saturday.

A South Fulton police officer was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sexual assault, officials said.

Cockran, 30, has since been “relieved of duty,” according to the spokesperson. Peace Officer Standards and Training Council records reveal his law enforcement certification has been “surrendered,” and he was terminated by South Fulton police.

An investigation into the incident remains active, authorities said. No other details were immediately available.

“No one is above the law. These actions represent a serious violation of the law, department policy, and the trust placed in our officers by the community,” interim Public Safety Director Cedric Alexander said. “The South Fulton Police Department holds its personnel to the highest standards, and we will not tolerate conduct that betrays the badge or the public we serve.”

According to POST records, Cockran started working with South Fulton police in September 2024. It’s his only law enforcement experience in Georgia.