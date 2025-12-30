Metro Atlanta Planting a flag: East Lake mural pays homage to community organizer Eva Davis is central to an Atlanta artist’s mural on a high-rise that was once part of a public housing project. Atlanta-based artist Chastain “Chaz” Clark stands in front of his mural at Legacy at East Lake on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. Clark completed the 80-foot mural on the side of the senior affordable housing high-rise in 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

For muralist Chastain “Chaz” Clark, brick is not just a blank canvas. He uses brick to tell a story about Atlanta, the city he grew up in. It’s a story about history, identity and power.

“Bricks are important for a lot of reasons in Atlanta and in the South. They are part of what I would call our collective cultural psyche,” said Clark, who recently created a mural on the side of Legacy at East Lake, an eight-story building with almost 150 apartments for older low-income residents. RELATED How golf, activists saved the once crime-ridden East Lake community “You can’t look at a brick in the South, especially in Atlanta, without thinking about the labor associated with it, and specifically the exploited labor of Black people.” After the Civil War and emancipation, freed Black people became slaves by another name, forced to work as masons under brutal, deadly conditions. It was on the back of Black convicts, arrested under Georgia’s discriminatory “Black Codes,” that Chattahoochee Brick Company, owned by former Atlanta Mayor James W. English, made bricks in the 1800s. Those bricks became the building blocks for many of the city’s landmarks, including the Georgia State Capitol.

Residents at the Legacy at East Lake told Clark the brick in the building was important to them too. They asked the artist to preserve it in the mural on the side of the high-rise, which features a multicolored patchwork of an African quilt.

In an early collage, Chastain “Chaz” Clark explored themes of forced convict labor in Atlanta’s historic brick factories. (Chastain Clark/Studio Chastain) To the quilt’s right is a faceless matriarch with black hair, exposed brick where her face should be. Clark borrowed from classical art, and specifically a 14th-century Giotto di Bondone painting of Madonna holding the baby Jesus. Eva Davis, well-known in Atlanta in the 1990s for her fierce advocacy for people living at the infamous East Lake Meadows public housing complex, also inspired the design. “Speaking with residents, and particularly older women, and then thinking about some of the more famous icons in this neighborhood, Eva Davis is the first one that jumps out. She was instrumental in organizing and caring for this community,” said Clark, a NASCAR fan and self-described Atlanta “fanatic,” who comes from a family of attorneys. Eva Davis was a pioneering community organizer whose leadership was central to the East Lake neighborhood's revival. (PBS)

Like other decaying public housing projects in Atlanta, the city eventually reduced East Lake Meadows to rubble in the 1990s. Over the decades, East Lake Meadows, which opened in 1970, became a cautionary tale about redlining and systemic racism, poverty, and whom Atlanta deemed worthy of safe and secure housing. At the eastern edge of the city, residents saw the crime-ridden and poorly constructed complex crumble before their eyes, earning it the nickname “Little Vietnam.” RELATED Debate over South Atlanta mural is an opportunity to rebuild trust In the backdrop, a crack cocaine epidemic swept across Atlanta, devastating East Lake Meadows and entire communities. Davis lived at the complex and gave voice to residents, as well as fighting for a new mixed-income development, Villages of East Lake, to take its place. Originally built as the East Lake Highrise, the Legacy on East Lake was also part of East Lake Meadows but survived the city’s wrecking ball. This year, Atlanta-based developer Columbia Residential partnered with the city’s housing authority to reimagine the building on Eva Davis Way and preserve the apartments of affordable housing for older residents.

Columbia commissioned Clark to create the mural in the summer and he only had about four weeks to finish it from mid-September to mid-October. Residents helped him realize his vision. After meeting with dozens of residents, central motifs of bricks, quilts and hands emerged, which he incorporated into the final design. Clark created a mural at the Legacy at East Lake high-rise featuring motifs such as brick, hands, and a quilt. (Chastain Clark/Studio Chastain) At times, the work was painstaking, interrupted by searing heat or the threat of a thunderstorm. It was also a little scary. Even though Clark had used a boom lift many times in the past, this was the first time he had worked on a project of this scale. He painted alone, suspended in midair in a basket attached to an articulating boom arm, controlling the lift from inside.

“I don’t care how much experience you got, you get up 80 feet and the wind picks up — it’s hairy,” he said. Clark used a boom lift to paint the 4,000-square-foot mural on the side of the eight-story high-rise. (Credit: DV Photo Video) Clark had a diverse playlist at his fingertips, including Nina Simone’s album “Pastel Blues,” the sounds of Ray Charles’ country-R&B fusion in “Together Again,” and “Getting Killed” by the indie rock band Geese. On his phone he kept a copy of the mural that he referred to as he painted, with printed copies close by just in case his phone died. There were frustrations that robbed him of hours or even days. His paint sprayer sometimes clogged, and the boom lift ran out of diesel. But he mostly relished the experience.

“When you’re up there painting, I love it. It’s raining a little bit. I listen to music the whole time. I can see for miles over the trees,” he said. Normally, for a piece of art this big he would paint the outline. This time, he had to take care not to leave behind paint on the brick. He sketched with chalk first, drawing precise lines with a yardstick. He was left with a grid with letters and numbers — something like a gargantuan page in a paint-by-numbers book. Clark's finished mural is at the Legacy at East Lake high-rise, an eight-story building with almost 150 apartments for older low-income residents. (DV Photo Video) Clark calls the grid a “map” that guides him as he paints. After filling in the bold, bright colors on the mural, including red, blue, peach and yellow, he turned to spray paint for the finer details.