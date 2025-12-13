BREAKING

Fire reported at Fulton County Jail

Multiple fire trucks at scene, but no additional details available.
Firefighters were called to the Fulton County Jail on Friday evening. (Channel 2 Action News)
Firefighters were called to the Fulton County Jail on Friday evening. (Channel 2 Action News)
By
28 minutes ago

Firefighters were called Friday evening to the Fulton County Jail, according to a department spokesperson.

Several fire trucks were seen outside the Rice Street facility shortly before 7 p.m.

No additional details were immediately available.

We’re working to learn more.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

RELATED
‘A lot of blame, but not enough action’: Atlanta leaders lack path to fix jail

About the Author

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Now Generic Images

Man charged with shooting teens during porch package theft, Atlanta police say

2h ago

Georgia high school coach choked player, put another in headlock, warrants say

Arctic blast to bring bitter cold to metro Atlanta next week

Keep Reading

‘A lot of blame, but not enough action’: Atlanta leaders lack path to fix jail

Man charged with shooting teens during porch package theft, Atlanta police say

2h ago

Police seek suspect after teen critically injured in South Fulton shooting

Featured

Waymo APS Schoolbus

Waymo cars ignored stopped school buses in Atlanta. What happens now?

Search for new MARTA chief hits snag

Georgia high school coach choked player, put another in headlock, warrants say